‘Drugs Up’ chopped for owing money

Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday told Kaieteur News that they are hunting a suspect who chopped a man called ‘Drugs Up’ because he owed him (the suspect) money. Investigators said that the incident took place on Friday evening at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The victim is presently hospitalized, police said.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspect confronted victim about the money owed and they got into an argument. The victim then reportedly got violent and allegedly assaulted the suspect.
He (the suspect) then left but returned with a cutlass and attacked the victim. Persons intervened and ‘Drugs up’ was rescued and taken to a hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
