Latest update August 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Drugs Up’ chopped for owing money

Aug 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday told Kaieteur News that they are hunting a suspect who chopped a man called ‘Drugs Up’ because he owed him (the suspect) money. Investigators said that the incident took place on Friday evening at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The victim is presently hospitalized, police said.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect confronted victim about the money owed and they got into an argument. The victim then reportedly got violent and allegedly assaulted the suspect.

He (the suspect) then left but returned with a cutlass and attacked the victim. Persons intervened and ‘Drugs up’ was rescued and taken to a hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Modern Day Slavery in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over India

Shepherd, King step up to hand West Indies 3-2 series win after...

Aug 14, 2023

SportsMax – Player of the Match Romario Shepherd took a T20I career-best 4-31 and Brandon King scored an impressive unbeaten half-century to lead the West Indies to a commanding eight-wicket...
Read More
Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by Joy/Hamid Basketball Foundation was a success

Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by...

Aug 14, 2023

Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling party for Winfield Braithwaite Boxing C/ships

Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling...

Aug 14, 2023

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honour five fire officers

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell...

Aug 14, 2023

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M worth of equipment to focus on youths

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receives $1M...

Aug 14, 2023

Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales & Construction Services on board with BIG MAN CRICKET 2

Peter Lewis Asphalt Plant Sales &...

Aug 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]