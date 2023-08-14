Digital directory of skilled, trained caregivers launched

Kaieteur News – In an ever-changing world, the demand for compassionate caregivers remains unwavering.

With this in mind, ‘Safe Haven’; a local website has been launched to cater to the demand for highly trained and skilled caregivers.

Spearheaded by Aliyah Abel, ‘Safe Haven’ will act as a digital directory for persons in search of reliable caregivers for their elderly or young loved ones.

Abel said that the online platform is set to revolutionize the dynamics of care giving in Guyana.

She noted that ‘Safe Haven’ was inspired by a personal journey of navigating challenges while caring for her father who was battling cancer. Witnessing the shared struggles of others, the founder envisioned a platform that extends support to families in similar situations.

As such, she said ‘Safe Haven’s’ mission is clear: it is to curate a nurturing community of trust, centered on caregivers who are not just professionals, but empathic. At present, the website boasts a roster of professionally trained caregivers who possess certifications set by leading industry standards, reflective of their uncompromising commitment to excellence.

Abel noted that beyond skills, ‘Safe Haven’ caregivers are chosen for their genuine passion to make a positive impact on the lives they touch.

Navigating the user-friendly website and app allows families to access caregivers tailored to their unique needs.

She said “Transparent caregiver profiles, showcasing qualifications and experiences, empower families to make informed choices. Reviews from past clients stand as endorsements of the exceptional care giving experience provided by ‘Safe Haven’.”

According to Abel, security is also paramount.

“So at ‘Safe Haven’, stringent background checks, interviews, and references are conducted. Transparent communication channels create a seamless rapport between caregivers and families, fostering a safe and nurturing environment,” She said.

‘Safe Haven’ extends beyond a mere transactional platform. Its vision encompasses community and belonging among caregivers and families. Online forums, support groups, and local events forge a realm where care giving is a heartfelt commitment, transforming care into a shared experience.

According to the founder, the launch of ‘Safe Haven’ marks a significant milestone in care giving in Guyana.

“It is a testament of the important of empathy, compassion, and innovation, in addressing society’s critical needs. Whether for elderly family members facing health challenges or children in need of safe and reliable care, Safe Haven invites everyone to benefit from our services as we create a world where no one has to navigate the challenges of care giving alone,” she said.

For further details, contact 609-3289, visit safehavengy.com, or download the ‘Safe Haven’ app from your preferred app store.