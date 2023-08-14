Colin Elcock has his say about horse racing in Guyana

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – With regards to currently racing in Guyana, I would like the public to take a look back at my articles in the papers for the past six to seven years, where I mentioned on numerous occasions that I was closing down my Racing Stables (the Elcock racing stables). The reason being, the absence of Horse Racing Legislation and not racing under the drafted rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA). Another reason being the absence of a proper constituted and independent GHRA.

I am a patriotic Guyanese, I am a businessman who is investing in Guyana, but I do not like to dwell in confusion. My stable has won all of the major competition that I have entered in Guyana on numerous occasions. I am not prepared to compete in any privately organised event without legislation and rules.

Recently I saw a shift with local organizers trying to confirm that they are now looking to head towards Legislation. In the meantime, some clubs are structuring racing under the drafted rules of the GHRA. So I am prepared to support them.

Being a man of my word I recently started to race at those tracks and race meets that are using the guided rules of the GHRA. Without the drafted rules being used, I had closed off racing, but kept my breeding stock.

In the meantime, I had some of the best locally bred horses around that could match strides with some of the best bred Caribbean horses. In Jamaica I recently won an event.

Without the Legislation and a functioning GHRA I am back to square one concerning racing. I am saying let’s try and move forward. It’s been too long waiting. Many of our Racing Stalwarts have gone to the great beyond and there is no movement. Guyana should be the place to be we also have money now.

Let’s try and make them proud at least.

Colin Elcock