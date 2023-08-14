Coach Abdulla Hamid says 34th edition staged by Joy/Hamid Basketball Foundation was a success

Kaieteur Sports – At the end of what was surely another successful year of the 34th edition of his summer camp held by the Joy/Hamid Basketball Foundation last Saturday at the Mackenzie High school hard court, veteran coach Abdulla Hamid, the former national player who was pleased with this year’s clinic, dubbed it a resounding success.

In fact, after two weeks of teaching the fundamentals of the game to boys and girls between ages 6 to 15, Hamid said, “I want to say thank you to all our sponsors who came on board. This programme is one that we will see national players produced like years ago. So we need to build on this and it was well attended by youths and they adhered to the new age limits of 6 to 15 years.”

He said, “Persons that showed an interest for the development of the youths in Linden and I was overwhelmed to see the parents who came out to see and support their kids, and this was what we had asked for over the years and now it has become a reality that was great plus for this programme.”

Among the main sponsors, which included for the second successive year Ms. Joy Adams, a Guyanese professional basketball player from Amelia’s Ward who is resident in the United States, Hamid noted were the Caring For Others Foundation which is headed by local representative Jermaine Figuiera MP, Best Barber Shop and Powers car rental among others.

All the children who participated in this year’s clinic at the conclusion last Saturday were given either basketballs, playing uniforms and this included two Joy Adams professional tops, back packs, and sneakers.

Similar clinics by other basketball coaches are also planned for Amelia’s Ward, Victory Valley and Block 22 in the mining town of Linden over the school holiday vacation.