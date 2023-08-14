Barbados officially confirms 11 member travelling party for Winfield Braithwaite Boxing C/ships

Kaieteur Sports – Barbados has officially confirmed an 11 member travelling party for the prestigious Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Juniors Championship scheduled for August 18th – 20th at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The ‘Land of Flying Fish’ officially submitted their team, which features a two member technical staff, and a nine fighter squad, to the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) last evening.

The aforesaid cadre will be supervised by Head-coach Figuerado Bowen, whilst Kimberly Gittens will serve in the capacity of Manager.

Their combat roster comprises Malachi Estwick – School Boys – [Light Bantamweight – 50 – 52KG]; Jaquan Grant – School Boys – [Featherweight – 54 – 57KG]; Cai Reid – School Boys – [Light Heavyweight – 75 – 80KG]; Lizzie Haney – School Girls – [Middleweight – 70 – 75KG]; Jaheim Estwick – Juniors – [Light Welterweight – 60 – 63KG]; Jazari Narine-Mayers – Youth – [Featherweight – 54 – 57KG]; Abishai Baptiste – Youth – [Light Welterweight – 60 – 63KG]; Nathan Walcott – Youth – [Welterweight – 63 – 67KG]; and Dave Richards – Youth – [Light Middleweight – 67 – 71KG].

To date, Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago have officially confirmed their participation. Involvement is also expected from St Lucia, and Jamaica, who are slated to announce their squads shortly, whilst Aruba, the Bahamas, and St Maarten have signaled interest in partaking. Guyana has emerged as the overall Champion County in each edition.

GBA President Ninvalle said, “Like Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago before them, we are delighted to have the participation of the Barbadian team, which gives further credence and overall integrity to this significant regional championship. The participation of Barbados adds to the international flavour of the tournament, which has now become an immutable attribute of this burgeoning venture. It is also suggestive and even symbolic of the importance being placed by the confirmed nations on their respective nursery, of which this tournament empowers and exposes.”

He further said, “The 2023 edition is certainly poised to surpass the prestigious iterations. The GBA anticipates the addition of other Caribbean countries, in the process cementing, via their corresponding participation, the relevance of the event which has mutated into a legitimate Caribbean Championship with each edition. This speaks to value, which has been built through a concerted effort and vision of GBA. A vision not only to develop Guyana’s boxing fraternity but to evolve and advance the entire Caribbean ecosystem.”

Barbados Boxing Team

Technical Team

Coach – Figuerado Bowen

Manager – Kimberly Gittens

Boxing Roster

(1) Malachi Estwick School Boys [Light Bantamweight – 50 – 52KG]

(2) Jaquan Grant School Boys [Featherweight – 54 – 57KG]

(3) Cai Reid School Boys [Light Heavyweight – 75 – 80KG]|

(4) Lizzie Haney School Girls [Middleweight – 70 – 75KG]

(5) Jaheim Estwick Juniors [Light Welterweight – 60 – 63KG]

(6) Jazari Narine-Mayers Youth [Featherweight – 54 – 57KG]

(7) Abishai Baptiste Youth [Light Welterweight – 60 – 63KG]

(8) Nathan Walcott Youth [Welterweight – 63 – 67KG]

(9) Dave Richards Youth [Light Middleweight – 67 – 71KG]