Barbados defeat Guyana by 4 wickets in opener

CWI Rising Stars U17 50-Overs tournament…

– Round 2 continues today with Guyana/Jamaica clash

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana suffered a 4-wicket loss to Barbados after some collective work when the CWI Rising Stars U17 50-Over tournament bowled off on Saturday in Trinidad and Tobago.

Guyana were skittled out for 102 in 35.2 overs after Kevin Kisten scoring 23 at the top of the order. Nicholas Shiopersaud (19), skipper Johnathan Van Lange (10) and Mathew Pottaya (14) and 21 extras contributed to the overall total.

The Barbados pair of Preston Clarke (5-24) and Kyron King (4-13) ran through the Guyana batting order. In reply, the Bajans ended on 103-6 in 32 overs, with Captain/opener Zion Brathwaite (22) and Akeem McConnil (36), took their team home in fine fashion.

Guclcharan Chulai (2-11), Salim Khan (2-19) along with a wicket each from Matthew Pottaya and Bruce Vincent sealed off a decent but futile performance from Guyana.

Round 2 will see Guyana playing Jamaica while Trinidad and Tobago will battle Leeward Islands, with Windward Islands battling Barbados to cap on the action which bowls off today.