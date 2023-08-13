Youth Commonwealth stars receive hero’s welcome at CJIA

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday evening, a rousing hero’s welcome awaited the athletes who had participated in the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago. The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) was abuzz with excitement as these young competitors returned home.

Notably, the spotlight shone brightly on the mixed relay team, whose exceptional performance not only brought recognition but also established a fresh junior record in the recently concluded games.

One standout star who captured the attention of all was fifteen-year-old Tianna Springer. In an astonishing feat, Tianna secured her third gold medal on the international stage within a mere six months.

Her journey began with a triumphant victory at the South American Games in Colombia, followed by another remarkable gold medal in the 2023 Carifta Games in the Bahamas and now, she has clinched yet another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, solidifying her reputation as a remarkable young athlete.

A team of eight members, including track and swimming athletes secured four medals; two gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

The gathering at the airport was a ceremonious affair graced by several dignitaries and esteemed individuals. Among them were Charles Ramson Jr, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, as well as key figures like Steve Ninvalle, the Director of Sports, and Frankie Wilson – Assistant Director of Sport, President of Athletic Association of Guyana Sheryl Hermonstine, Deputy Chairman of the National Sports Commission Christie Campbell, parents and well-wishers.

Not to be overlooked, the esteemed presence of Godfrey Munroe, the President of the Guyana Olympic Association, added to the sense of honour and pride.

During the ceremony, President of the AAG Hermonstine, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the athletes who had participated in this year’s event. She conveyed that this historic achievement was a testament to their unwavering dedication. In her words, their accomplishments went beyond personal victories, extending to the entire nation’s sense of pride.

Minister Ramson and Director of Sport Ninvalle echoed similar sentiments, further underlining the significance of the athletes’ achievements. The entire event was a profound acknowledgment of the young talents’ hard work, determination, and the indelible mark they left on the global sporting stage.