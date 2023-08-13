“Where is Troy?”

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Even since de Stabber report that Troy nah deh home, everybody asking, “Where is Troy?”

A Missing Person Bulletin has been issued for Troy. But de Popo seh yuh does gat fuh wait fuh 72 hours before you could deem it a case of disappearance. Dem seh Troy missing does not mean he disappear. He muss be gone by a friend or he gone gallivanting.

But people worried. De man leff de house and he ain’t tell nobody where he was going. All de neighbours asking, “Where is Troy?” Dem claim dem nah know he ain’t deh bout even though dem na see he fuh a couple of days.

People nah seeing Troy. Troy look as if he pack up he bundle and gone. And dem wah claim he gat money fuh dem talking how dem gan gat fuh levy pon he possessions. Is a funny thing…is only when a man leff and go away, people does come out of de woodwork and claim how he owe them.

Troy did done send home most of he wuk men. But dem boys surprise fuh read dat he did even scale down pon de security wah watching he house.

He gat to be careful because in Guyana when yuh leff yuh house unattended, people does move in and move out with yuh stuff. It look as if people done start move out with Troy stuff.

Dem boys know Troy gat links down under. But dem nah sure whether Troy gone under or whether he abandon he wuk and gone and look fuh greener pastures.

Talk Half! Leff Half!