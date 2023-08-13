T’s Cakes and Treats

Cuisine Culture

By Renay Sambach

Waterfalls Magazine – Coping with the loss of her first husband during the COVID-19 pandemic, 29-year-old Tamika Hiles developed a passion for baking, which later catapulted into a business.

After losing her husband, Tamika found comfort in watching cake baking and decorating YouTube videos. She later started practising baking her own cakes for friends and family.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Tamika said, “I have never seen myself making cakes or baking, or even owning a cake or catering business. However, I have always been aware of my creative skills and love for cake decorating.”

Tamika’s career started with a post of a cake she created to her WhatsApp status.

“The feedback led me to watch more YouTube videos and design more cakes. Soon after this, I was encouraged by my immediate family to start a Facebook page and share my cakes.”

Eventually, Tamika launched her business T’s Cakes and Treats in 2020. T’s Cakes and Treats is located at Buxton/ Friendship on the East Coast of Demerara (E.C.D) and also offers catering services for any event. The business is co-owned by Tamika’s sister, Tashana Hiles.

Tamika shared that her menu features a variety of cakes and treats like sponge, black, fruit, and red velvet cakes. Cookies and cream, marble, brownie, cheese straw, donut, chicken foot, mithai, cheesecake, pholourie, channa, macaroni, banana bread, stuffed eggs, chicken puffs, and sandwiches all form part of her menu.

Tamika shared that she will forever be grateful to her family and friends who encouraged and supported her from day one.

Looking ahead, she said her long-term goal with her business is to have a central location in Georgetown where customers can pick up their orders, instead of having to travel all the way to the East Coast. Tamika said she also intends to add more items on the menu.

Sharing her experience of being a small business owner, Tamika said, “The journey has been one that has challenged me in many ways. Nevertheless, it has been an incredible one that I continue to enjoy, which has allowed me to grow as an individual. The sweet moment of this journey comes from customer feedback and my personal satisfaction. Customer feedback gives me the opportunity to better my skills and to strive towards customer satisfaction.”

Tamika also shared that owning a business has taught her a lot. One such thing she said is to always believe in herself and her abilities.

“Since starting T’s Cakes and Treats, I have learnt that customer satisfaction is of great importance. Much effort is placed on our preparation and packaging as these appeal to our customers. One thing is for sure is that preparing food and decorating cakes is no easy task. It requires careful preparation, patience, and a love for it and that is what I have.”

To support Tamika’s business, you can call/ WhatsApp her on + 592 694-8220 or visit her business on Facebook @T’s cakes & Treats or on Instagram @t_scakes.treats.