Talented U19s awarded developmental scholarships from GAW franchise

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise is thrilled to announce that two exceptional young talents have secured scholarships to join the franchise during their home leg of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The two promising players, batting all-rounder, Mavindra Dindyal and fast bowling sensation, Isai Thorne have demonstrated outstanding skills, dedication and potential in their cricketing career. The selection process was rigorous with the franchise keen on aiding the development of young Guyanese players.

“We are delighted to welcome Mavindra and Isai to the Warriors family,” Chairman of the franchise, Dr. Bobby Ramroop said while continuing, “their exceptional talents and passion for the game has truly impressed us. We believe this exposure will contribute significantly to their development and their addition is a testament to our commitment in fostering young talents and providing a platform for them to shine.”

Both Dindyal and Thorne have garnered attention for their remarkable performances at the grassroots level and junior regional levels, demonstrating their prowess with bat and ball. Both players have featured in the recently concluded Cricket West Indies Under-19 regional tournament with Dindyal scoring over 300 runs with a best of 94 while Thorne, who has represented West Indies at the Youth World Cup, is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the region at the youth level.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Dindyal related. He noted, “Joining the Amazon Warriors has been a dream come true and I am excited to learn from some of the best players in the game.”

Thorne equally expressed his enthusiasm to be part of the set up and highlighted, “being part of the Warriors is an honor. I look forward to giving my best and learning as much as possible.”

CPL bowls off on August 16 but heads to Guyana on September 12 with Warriors facing Jamaica Tallawahs (September 13), Saint Lucia Kings (September 14), Trinbago Knight Riders (September 16) and Barbados Royals (September 17).

The playoffs will begin with the first eliminator on September 19 followed by the Qualifier 1 on September 20 and Qualifier 2 on September 22. The final is set for September 24.

All matches in Guyana will be played at the National Stadium, Providence.