Suspect in ‘50 Cent’ murder turns self in, confess to crime

Aug 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – The suspect in the alleged murder of 42-year-old Eric Fraser, called ‘50 Cent’, of Haslington North, East Coast Demerara, has turned himself in to police on Saturday.
According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the suspect, Terrence Sam, a 51-year-old security guard of Haslington, turned himself in at the Brickdam Police Station.
Police said after being taken into custody, he was then taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where he was video interviewed. There he reportedly admitted to the act under caution.
Investigations revealed that Fraser and the suspect were liming at Mogo Barbershop located at Haslington North on Thursday afternoon. While there, an argument erupted between Fraser and the suspect over an old grievance.
The police reported that the suspect took out a knife and dealt Fraser a stab in his groin. Fraser collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical treatment but was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.
His body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.
