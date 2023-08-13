Ministry of Agriculture utilizing loan from World Bank for the rehabilitation of irrigation structures

Latest update August 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) plans to rehabilitate the existing irrigation structures on the North Eastern Dam of the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) lots six, seven and eight.
The Cooperative Republic of Guyana has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Additional Financing- Flood Management Project (AF-FRMP).
This information was disclosed during a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administrative Board (NPTAB).
In addition, last Wednesday at the National Assembly, the MOA received an extra $5,610,000,000 to its yearly budget. Notably, the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha stated that $2.5 billion is for added resources for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA); $437.8 million for the National Agriculture Research Institute and $25.4 million for the Guyana Marketing Corporation.
