Man critical after struck down by firefighter

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man is presently battling for his life after he was struck down during the afternoon hours last Wednesday by a speeding car driven by a firefighter. The accident took place in the vicinity of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), along the new Diamond Access Road.

Hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), is Denzil Smith, of Prospect, EBD. According to his relatives, Smith sustained severe brain damage, a broken leg, arm and rib. They said that he is still unconscious and is currently on a life support machine.

Police have arrested the firefighter and it is possible that he could be charged in the new week.

According to one eyewitness, Smith was crossing the road when he was struck down by a speeding car.

The eyewitness said that he was driving his vehicle in a northern direction when a speeding car overtook his just as the victim was about to cross the road.

The eyewitness had slowed down and a minibus travelling in the opposite direction had stopped and put on the hazard light for Smith to cross, but the firefighter’s car could not slow down in time and ended up knocking him down.

“…The man overtook us with such a speed, he was unable to stop, he tried to swerve but it was too late”, the eyewitness recounted.

Police have also obtained CCTV footage of the accident too and it showed that after Smith realized that car was not going to slow down, he ran as fast as he could to get to the other side and out of its path but unfortunately, he was not quick enough.

The impact of the collision flung him up into the air and he landed on the paved road face down where he remained motionless. Police were alerted immediately.

Smith’s relatives do not live far from the accident scene and according to his sister, Keisha Smith, she was inside her house when her 10-year-old ran in and informed her of the tragedy.

“He ran in an seh, mammy Denzil dead”, the woman said.

Keisha recalled that she rushed out to the street and collapsed on the roadway after seeing her brother bleeding away on the road.

An ambulance arrived shortly after and Denzil was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital. He was referred to GPHC where he was admitted in the ICU unit.

Smith’s relatives believe that the firefighter is responsible for his critical condition and wants him to be prosecuted.