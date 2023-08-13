Leopold Street man stabbed to death while parting fight

Kaieteur News – Trying to part a fight on Saturday proved to be a fatal decision for a Leopold Street man after he was stabbed to death.

Dead is Noel Richard Frazer age 19, of Leopold Street, Georgetown. The stabbing reportedly took place during the morning hours.

Details are unclear surrounding the fight, with his mother only realizing that her son was fatally wounded after hearing screams and seeing her son running into a yard where he eventually collapsed and bled to death.

Information received is that an acquaintance of Frazer was involved in a fight with a man. As it escalated, Frazer allegedly intervened to make peace but ended up getting stabbed to his left side chest.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and was seen removing Frazer’s lifeless body from the scene.