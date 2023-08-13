Latest update August 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Leopold Street man stabbed to death while parting fight

Aug 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Trying to part a fight on Saturday proved to be a fatal decision for a Leopold Street man after he was stabbed to death.

Frazer’s body being removed from the scene

Frazer’s body being removed from the scene

Dead is Noel Richard Frazer age 19, of Leopold Street, Georgetown. The stabbing reportedly took place during the morning hours.

Details are unclear surrounding the fight, with his mother only realizing that her son was fatally wounded after hearing screams and seeing her son running into a yard where he eventually collapsed and bled to death.

Information received is that an acquaintance of Frazer was involved in a fight with a man. As it escalated, Frazer allegedly intervened to make peace but ended up getting stabbed to his left side chest.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and was seen removing Frazer’s lifeless body from the scene.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Modern Day Slavery in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Youth Commonwealth stars receive hero’s welcome at CJIA

Youth Commonwealth stars receive hero’s welcome at CJIA

Aug 13, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday evening, a rousing hero’s welcome awaited the athletes who had participated in the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago. The Cheddi Jagan...
Read More
New over rate rules at CPL and WCPL

New over rate rules at CPL and WCPL

Aug 13, 2023

Talented U19s awarded developmental scholarships from GAW franchise

Talented U19s awarded developmental scholarships...

Aug 13, 2023

Jaiswal and Gill dominate as India draw level

Jaiswal and Gill dominate as India draw level

Aug 13, 2023

Sukhwa slams 144 for Riverside Cricket Club

Sukhwa slams 144 for Riverside Cricket Club

Aug 13, 2023

LGC Inked Lucrative Kids Golf sponsorship deal with Republic Bank Guyana Ltd

LGC Inked Lucrative Kids Golf sponsorship deal...

Aug 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]