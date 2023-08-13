Guyana captures first ever Miss Caribbean Culture Crown

Waterfalls Magazine – Twenty year-old Guyanese beauty, Shemina Peroune was crowned Miss Caribbean Culture 2023 last Monday night, becoming the first woman from her country to win the title.

The pageant, which was held in Nevis, saw contestants from nine Caribbean countries compete in a variety of categories, including interview, talent, swimwear, evening wear, and question and answer. Peroune was crowned Queen and also received the titles of Miss Photogenic and Best Interviewed Delegate.

Peroune received an overall 1,462 points from the judges. Completing the Top Five were Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jada Ross first runner up, Lamonee Morris, Miss St. Thomas, second runner up, along with Miss St. Croix Tatyanna Massiah and Miss Trinidad & Tobago, Chronna Khan.

Speaking with media operatives on Friday, Peroune said she plans on using her platform as Miss Caribbean Culture Queen to advocate for women’s equity and women empowerment.

She said, “And to also strengthen regional integration amongst our Caribbean Countries and to ensure that all the aims of CARICOM are superseded and met.”

Peroune’ is also the reigning Miss Guyana Culture Queen. Her platform has been centered on empowering women, and she intends to expand her role by fostering regional integration and collaborating with former and future Miss Caribbean Culture Queens.