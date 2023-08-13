Drunk driver crashes RDC pick-up into MP’s vehicle at Mabaruma

Kaieteur News – Two security guards were detained by police at Mabaruma on Saturday after one of the men crashed a Regional Democratic Council (RDC) pick-up into a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which belongs to Opposition Member of Parliament, Ronald Cox hours earlier.

Reports are that sometime late Friday night, two security guards were on duty at the RDC administration building at Mabaruma, when they allegedly uplifted the keys to a Toyota pick-up bearing registration PYY2164 and went on a drinking spree in the town.

No one was injured following the accident.

A resident told this publication that around 02:30hrs on Saturday, he heard a loud impact and when he peered outside, he saw that a vehicle had crashed into Cox’s SUV which was parked in his yard.

Cox, who was in Georgetown at the time on vacation with his family, told this newspaper that he received a call from a friend who informed him that the pick-up had crashed into his neighbour’s fence, entered his (Cox’s) yard and collided with the front of his Toyota Fortuner, before exiting the yard through a side fence. “Those men had to be speeding to do so much damage,” Cox said.

Residents at the scene told this publication that Regional Executive Officer, Tikaram Bissessar arrived on the scene and ordered them not to take any photographs or videos since he noted that they would “embarrass the RDC.” They nevertheless continued aiming their cameras at the damage done.

Reports are that the vehicle which belongs to the RDC was promptly hauled away from the scene while Cox’s SUV sustained substantial damage. “The lights were broken, and I found one in the yard, and another part at the side of the vehicle. The entire front was smashed in, and my fence was also damaged,” Cox said.

He said when he got the call during the wee hours of Saturday morning, he immediately made arrangements to travel to Mabaruma. When he arrived at the airstrip a few hours later, he saw the REO who said nothing to him regarding the incident. Cox said he called the official and in a dismissive tone, the REO related that it was a police matter. “He didn’t have the courtesy to inform me of what transpired,” Cox related.

He said he spoke to Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley who expressed remorse at the incident.

Cox said he visited the police station at Mabaruma and the ranks there informed him that the matter is under investigation. A third person was being sought by the police, he added. He said he was told that none of the men are holders of a drivers’ licence.

According to a regional official at Mabaruma, this is the third time the RDC’s pick-up has been involved in an accident in recent times. He said that on multiple occasions, reckless drivers would cause substantial damage to the government’s vehicles assigned to the region while intoxicated.

Several days ago, residents of Moruca related that another government pick-up assigned to that sub-region, bearing registration PAC 6814, sustained damages to its undercarriage after a driver careened off a bridge and on to the revetment at the side of the structure.

The driver in that vehicle was also intoxicated, residents alleged, and he was seen leaving a popular bar, driving the government’s vehicle sometime around 01:00hrs on the morning of the incident.