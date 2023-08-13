Bids open for construction of security office & washroom at Finance Ministry’s Annex

Latest update August 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Finance is preparing to construct a security building and external washroom at its annex building.
These works are estimated to cost $1,892,110. A total of eight contractors have been selected for the ministry’s project.
At the opening, it was also revealed that the Ministry of Local Government is looking for a contractor to carry out general rehabilitation and upgrading to Beach Dam. These works are estimated to cost some $58 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
General rehabilitation and upgrading of Beach Dam.
Ministry of Housing and Water
Supply and delivery of steel sheet piles and accessories for Lots A&B.
Ministry of Finance
Construction of security office and external washroom at the ministry’s annex.
