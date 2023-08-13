Latest update August 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bids open for construction of security office & washroom at Finance Ministry’s Annex

Aug 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Finance is preparing to construct a security building and external washroom at its annex building.

These works are estimated to cost $1,892,110. A total of eight contractors have been selected for the ministry’s project.

At the opening, it was also revealed that the Ministry of Local Government is looking for a contractor to carry out general rehabilitation and upgrading to Beach Dam. These works are estimated to cost some $58 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

General rehabilitation and upgrading of Beach Dam.

Ministry of Housing and Water

Supply and delivery of steel sheet piles and accessories for Lots A&B.

Ministry of Finance

Construction of security office and external washroom at the ministry’s annex.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/hEfRr94XVqo?feature=share

What You Need to Know Today:

Modern Day Slavery in Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Youth Commonwealth stars receive hero’s welcome at CJIA

Youth Commonwealth stars receive hero’s welcome at CJIA

Aug 13, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday evening, a rousing hero’s welcome awaited the athletes who had participated in the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago. The Cheddi Jagan...
Read More
New over rate rules at CPL and WCPL

New over rate rules at CPL and WCPL

Aug 13, 2023

Talented U19s awarded developmental scholarships from GAW franchise

Talented U19s awarded developmental scholarships...

Aug 13, 2023

Jaiswal and Gill dominate as India draw level

Jaiswal and Gill dominate as India draw level

Aug 13, 2023

Sukhwa slams 144 for Riverside Cricket Club

Sukhwa slams 144 for Riverside Cricket Club

Aug 13, 2023

LGC Inked Lucrative Kids Golf sponsorship deal with Republic Bank Guyana Ltd

LGC Inked Lucrative Kids Golf sponsorship deal...

Aug 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]