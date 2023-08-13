Bids open for construction of security office & washroom at Finance Ministry’s Annex

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Finance is preparing to construct a security building and external washroom at its annex building.

These works are estimated to cost $1,892,110. A total of eight contractors have been selected for the ministry’s project.

At the opening, it was also revealed that the Ministry of Local Government is looking for a contractor to carry out general rehabilitation and upgrading to Beach Dam. These works are estimated to cost some $58 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

General rehabilitation and upgrading of Beach Dam.

Ministry of Housing and Water

Supply and delivery of steel sheet piles and accessories for Lots A&B.

Ministry of Finance

Construction of security office and external washroom at the ministry’s annex.