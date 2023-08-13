Anaesthesiologist saves young pregnant woman life

…Dr. Tiffany Fiedtkou’s Emergency Mission

Kaieteur News – Dr. Fiedtkou, a remarkable Anaesthesiologist at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) displayed her dedication and expertise when a young pregnant woman was in desperate need of medical attention.

The young patient was suffering from a ruptured ectopic pregnancy, haemodynamically, unstable and unable to be transported to Georgetown due to her critical condition.

At around 02:00hrs in the middle of the night, a call of urgency was made, when Dr. Fiedtkou was not on call. Without hesitation, she decided to volunteer her services for the emergency case, embarking on a medical mission.

The patient, based at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital in Region One, was in dire need of immediate medical attention. Dr. Fiedtkou’s commitment to saving lives was evident as she swiftly prepared to depart for Mabaruma via the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) medical evacuation operation.

Upon arriving at Mabaruma at 05:30 hrs, Dr. Fiedtkou brought with her vital supplies. The patient’s condition was alarming; she was extremely pale and had an irregular heart rate, indicating severe blood loss and shock.

A sense of urgency filled the air as Dr. Fiedtkou immediately examined the patient and made crucial decisions for her treatment. The young patient was promptly taken to the operation room, where the doctor initiated her expertise. Upon completing the surgery that began at around 06:05hrs, Dr. Fiedtkou discovered that the patient had 3.5 liters of blood in her abdomen.

Working collaboratively with the gynaecologist, Dr. Ravelo Correoso, the bleeding was effectively controlled. Dr. Fiedtkou then skillfully administered the blood products while carefully monitoring the patient’s condition, and then extubated her. The patient was stabilized and placed under observation.

The patient’s condition improved significantly. She was then transported to Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit for further care. Currently stable and recovering in the maternity ward, the young patient is on her way to recovery, thanks to Dr. Fiedtkou’s swift and expert intervention.

Following such a successful intervention Dr. Fiedtkou describes the experience as both exhilarating and emotional. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to save a life outside of her usual controlled Intensive Care Unit (ICU) environment.

This experience marked a unique and challenging endeavour for her, highlighting the essential role of medical professionals in emergencies. Dr. Tiffany Fiedtkou’s unwavering dedication to her patients and her willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty serve as an inspiring example for the medical community and beyond. Her exceptional skills and selflessness remind us all of the critical role that healthcare professionals play in preserving lives, even in the most challenging circumstances.