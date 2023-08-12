Suspected bandit shot dead on King Street

Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A suspected bandit was on Friday morning shot and killed along King Street, Georgetown following an attempted robbery in the city.
The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Abednego Trotman, a known character to the police.
According to the police, Trotman’s shooting occurred sometime around 10:50hrs between Robb and King Streets. He was the pillion rider on a motorcycle (PL 2499), owned and driven by a 20-year-old vendor of Hunter Street, Albouystown, who was subsequently arrested.
Kaieteur News understands that before Trotman met his demise, he along with the 20-year-old were part of an alleged robbery in the area. It is unclear where or who the alleged robbery was committed on.
But while escaping on their motorcycle, Trotman was shot about his body.
It is also unclear who shot Trotman. This publication understands that while escaping along King Street, in the vicinity of the St. George’s Cathedral Church, the duo’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
It was following the collision, Trotman’s accomplice was captured by the police.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, Trotman’s motionless body was lying on the roadway near the motorcycle involved in the incident, at the corners of North Road and King Street.
Investigators are currently carrying out their investigations. Meanwhile, Trotman’s body was later removed and taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for a soon to be conducted postmortem examination.
An investigation is ongoing.
