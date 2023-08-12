New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13, at the Ministry of Education Ground, had the captains of the finale share their sentiments ahead of the title match.

Captains of Carmel and St Ignatius have both expressed confidence of claiming the coveted title.

The respective sentiments were shared at a pre-match press conference on Friday at Spice Garden in the Brandsville Hotel, Campbellville.

St Ignatius captain Reyes Williams is convinced his team is well-prepared and confident of a triumph due to their style and overall talent.

On the other side of the ring, skipper of Carmel Secondary, Shem James, stated that his team is also confident claiming the crown, noting that the team is built on the principle of teamwork and discipline in every aspect.

Meanwhile, Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization, who was intrigued at the level of play in the quarterfinal and semi-final rounds, stated, “We expect no less from what we saw in the semifinal round.”

He further said that an exciting finale is expected as both teams are first time finalists, which has highlighted the competitive nature of the championship.

Digicel Communications Officer, Gabrielle Chapman, stated that the she is proud to be working for a company that is contributing to the development of youths, adding that the company is proud to the sponsor is the event, and will continue in such a manner.

She added that it’s an impossible task to select to a favourite for the encounter as both teams have demonstrated exceptional quality throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Region 7’s D.C Fox will oppose Region 1’s Waramuri Top in the third place showdown at 17:00hrs, prior to the finale which kicks off at 19:00hrs.