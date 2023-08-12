New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2023 Sports
Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship…
Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13, at the Ministry of Education Ground, had the captains of the finale share their sentiments ahead of the title match.
Captains of Carmel and St Ignatius have both expressed confidence of claiming the coveted title.
The respective sentiments were shared at a pre-match press conference on Friday at Spice Garden in the Brandsville Hotel, Campbellville.
St Ignatius captain Reyes Williams is convinced his team is well-prepared and confident of a triumph due to their style and overall talent.
On the other side of the ring, skipper of Carmel Secondary, Shem James, stated that his team is also confident claiming the crown, noting that the team is built on the principle of teamwork and discipline in every aspect.
Meanwhile, Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization, who was intrigued at the level of play in the quarterfinal and semi-final rounds, stated, “We expect no less from what we saw in the semifinal round.”
He further said that an exciting finale is expected as both teams are first time finalists, which has highlighted the competitive nature of the championship.
Digicel Communications Officer, Gabrielle Chapman, stated that the she is proud to be working for a company that is contributing to the development of youths, adding that the company is proud to the sponsor is the event, and will continue in such a manner.
She added that it’s an impossible task to select to a favourite for the encounter as both teams have demonstrated exceptional quality throughout the tournament.
Meanwhile, Region 7’s D.C Fox will oppose Region 1’s Waramuri Top in the third place showdown at 17:00hrs, prior to the finale which kicks off at 19:00hrs.
Foreigners selling your oil block and getting lifetime royalties while Guyana is left to suck……
Aug 12, 2023Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13,...
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – How is it that Guyana is now earning significant oil revenues, believed to be in the tune of US$1B... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No one should yet be pouring champagne to celebrate the announcement by the U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]