Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score easy wins 

Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Monedderlust Football Club and Paradise Invaders Football Club won their matches when play in the Berbice Football Association Football Competition continued at the Rosignol Ground, West Bank Berbice.
The two teams of West Coast Berbice got the better of their two New Amsterdam counterparts, New Amsterdam United Football Club and Cougars Football Club, respectively.
The results saw Monedderlust whipping NA United 6-1 in their encounter as Atlin Brown led the way for Monedderlust with a hat trick with goals in the 3rd, 49th and 70th minutes. Also on target with one apiece were Paul McDonald (11th), Okeno Collins (61st) and Brenthnol Frank (86th).
NA United’s consolation goal came off the booth of Omar Glenn in the 23rd minute.
In the other game, Paradise Invaders eased past Cougars FC 4-1. Quincey Aulder with a double in the 33rd and 38 minutes along with Akeem Wilson (2nd) and Compton Cudjoe (86th) accounted for the goals. Cougars’ lone strike was by Lomar Reid in the 42nd minute.
Foreigners selling your oil block and getting lifetime royalties while Guyana is left to suck……
Aug 12, 2023Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13,...
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – How is it that Guyana is now earning significant oil revenues, believed to be in the tune of US$1B... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No one should yet be pouring champagne to celebrate the announcement by the U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]