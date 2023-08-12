Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score easy wins 

Aug 12, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Monedderlust Football Club and Paradise Invaders Football Club won their matches when play in the Berbice Football Association Football Competition continued at the Rosignol Ground, West Bank Berbice.

The two teams of West Coast Berbice got the better of their two New Amsterdam counterparts, New Amsterdam United Football Club and Cougars Football Club, respectively.

The results saw Monedderlust whipping NA United 6-1 in their encounter as Atlin Brown led the way for Monedderlust with a hat trick with goals in the 3rd, 49th and 70th minutes. Also on target with one apiece were Paul McDonald (11th), Okeno Collins (61st) and Brenthnol Frank (86th).

NA United’s consolation goal came off the booth of Omar Glenn in the 23rd minute.

In the other game, Paradise Invaders eased past Cougars FC 4-1. Quincey Aulder with a double in the 33rd and 38 minutes along with Akeem Wilson (2nd) and Compton Cudjoe (86th) accounted for the goals. Cougars’ lone strike was by Lomar Reid in the 42nd minute.

