Miner remanded for murder of girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend

Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Eliuge Allicock, a miner of Annai Village, Region Nine, was on Friday remanded to prison for the murder of Quincy Calvin Nelson, a miner of West Indian Housing Scheme, Bartica. Nelson was Allicock’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Allicock was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on August 5, 2023, at Honey Camp Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, he murdered 39-year-old Nelson.

The accused appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert where he remanded to prison. He is expected to return to court on August 29, 2023.

On Monday, a wanted bulletin was issued for Allicock. The following day he was apprehended, told of the allegation and cautioned. He subsequently admitted to committing the crime.

According to the Police, a 22-year-old female cook of Tasserene Village, Middle Mazaruni River, and the accused shares a relationship. The woman once shared a relationship with Nelson who was fatally stabbed.

The woman told investigators that on Friday night, she and Allicock went to Honey Camp Landing, where they consumed Guinness and became intoxicated. She said around 01:00 hours (Saturday), they then went to Clive Smith’s Shop and continued to drink Guinness. However, while at the shop, Nelson approached the woman and they had a conversation.

According to the Police, this annoyed the accused and resulted in him grabbing the woman and assaulting her. Nelson intervened and a scuffle ensued between him and Allicock.

During the scuffle, Allicock drew a knife and dealt Nelson two stabs to his chest area. Nelson was rushed to the Issano Health Outpost but was pronounced dead on arrival.