Man jailed for drug trafficking, fined $5M

Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Rayanthony Persaud called ‘Tony’ was on Friday jailed for trafficking over 13lbs of cannabis.
According to the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Persaud was sentenced by Magistrate Judy Latchman, after he was found guilty of narcotic possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Persaud was arrested on March 22, 2022, at New Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, after CANU officers discovered approximately 5.75 kg (about 13 lbs.) of cannabis in his possession.
Magistrate Latchman sentenced him to 43 months, and ordered him to pay a fine of $ 5,178,600.
