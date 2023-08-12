Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man jailed for drug trafficking, fined $5M

Aug 12, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Rayanthony Persaud called ‘Tony’ was on Friday jailed for trafficking over 13lbs of cannabis.

Rayanthony Persaud called ‘Tony’ (CANU photo)

Rayanthony Persaud called ‘Tony’ (CANU photo)

According to the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Persaud was sentenced by Magistrate Judy Latchman, after he was found guilty of  narcotic possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Persaud was arrested on March 22, 2022, at New Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, after CANU officers discovered approximately 5.75 kg (about 13 lbs.) of cannabis in his possession.

Magistrate Latchman sentenced him to 43 months, and ordered him to pay a fine of $ 5,178,600.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Foreigners selling your oil block and getting lifetime royalties while Guyana is left to suck……

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

Aug 12, 2023

Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13,...
Read More
West Indies look to seal series; India in search of equaliser

West Indies look to seal series; India in search...

Aug 12, 2023

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising Stars Regional Tournament

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising...

Aug 12, 2023

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honor five fire officers

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell...

Aug 12, 2023

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receive $1M worth of equipment for youth focus

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receive $1M...

Aug 12, 2023

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score easy wins 

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score...

Aug 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]