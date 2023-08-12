Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Junkie gat more power than politician

Aug 12, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Dem junkie running things in Guyana. Dem gat more influence dan dem politicians.

Dem politicans does gat to talk fuh get people fuh listen and to act.  Most of de time people does show no heed to dem politicians. But leh a junkie pass by yuh house. Even de most quite of persons does gat something fuh seh and does become more alert than an alarm clock.

Dem junkie don’t gat to seh nutting and people done deh pun de defensive. Dem mere presence does gat people concerned.

Politician does give people headache. Junkie does cause insomamia. Dem gat people sleeping with one eye open.

Dem junkie creating investment in almost every household. Dem forcing people fuh invest in razor wire, security cameras, pit bulls and even security guards. Dem forcing people fuh raise de height of dem fence. Dat is mo internal investment dan de government create.

Dem junkie gat people bussing dem brains. When dem think dem safe with razor wire, dem junkie prove how not even dem razor wire gan stop dem. Dem still find a way fuh jump yuh fence and come in yuh yard.

De employment wah dem junkie creating mekkin’ de government part-time programme looking like a joke. Dem junkie creating jobs fuh just fuh keen dem  away from people property.

When a junkie get charge with possession yuh does gat to ask whether it was drugs or somebody else’s property. And when dem get stoned, is not necessarily somebody pelt dem with brick.

Since junkie land pun de scene, is more dogs in de country. And de more dogs, is more dog food gan sell. Dem junkie create a whole new line in de food business – dog food- including dem rice eater wah gat fuh keep watch over dem owner property.

 Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Foreigners selling your oil block and getting lifetime royalties while Guyana is left to suck……

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

Aug 12, 2023

Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13,...
Read More
West Indies look to seal series; India in search of equaliser

West Indies look to seal series; India in search...

Aug 12, 2023

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising Stars Regional Tournament

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising...

Aug 12, 2023

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honor five fire officers

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell...

Aug 12, 2023

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receive $1M worth of equipment for youth focus

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receive $1M...

Aug 12, 2023

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score easy wins 

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score...

Aug 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]