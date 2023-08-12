Junkie gat more power than politician

Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Dem junkie running things in Guyana. Dem gat more influence dan dem politicians.
Dem politicans does gat to talk fuh get people fuh listen and to act. Most of de time people does show no heed to dem politicians. But leh a junkie pass by yuh house. Even de most quite of persons does gat something fuh seh and does become more alert than an alarm clock.
Dem junkie don’t gat to seh nutting and people done deh pun de defensive. Dem mere presence does gat people concerned.
Politician does give people headache. Junkie does cause insomamia. Dem gat people sleeping with one eye open.
Dem junkie creating investment in almost every household. Dem forcing people fuh invest in razor wire, security cameras, pit bulls and even security guards. Dem forcing people fuh raise de height of dem fence. Dat is mo internal investment dan de government create.
Dem junkie gat people bussing dem brains. When dem think dem safe with razor wire, dem junkie prove how not even dem razor wire gan stop dem. Dem still find a way fuh jump yuh fence and come in yuh yard.
De employment wah dem junkie creating mekkin’ de government part-time programme looking like a joke. Dem junkie creating jobs fuh just fuh keen dem away from people property.
When a junkie get charge with possession yuh does gat to ask whether it was drugs or somebody else’s property. And when dem get stoned, is not necessarily somebody pelt dem with brick.
Since junkie land pun de scene, is more dogs in de country. And de more dogs, is more dog food gan sell. Dem junkie create a whole new line in de food business – dog food- including dem rice eater wah gat fuh keep watch over dem owner property.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Foreigners selling your oil block and getting lifetime royalties while Guyana is left to suck……
