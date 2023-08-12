Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising Stars Regional Tournament

Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana under-17 team left Guyana this morning for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Regional Under-17 Tournament scheduled to bowl off from today August 12 to September 1, 2023, in Trinidad and Tobago (TT).
The multi-talented Jonathan Van Lange, who is also a national table tennis player, will lead the team. He is expected to be well supported by Vickash Wilkinson, the Under-17 Inter- County MVP, Vice-Captain Matthew Pottaya, opener Rampersaud Ramnauth, Sanjay Algoo, Nicholas Shiopersaud and Kevin Kisten, all of whom were top performers during the inter-county tournament played in July.
The squad left Guyana following a 12-day intense training camp under the guidance of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level 2 coach Quasen Nedd and Neil Rudder, who was a member of the discipline force. Given the favorable weather conditions during their encampment which included 2-day matches and a 50 overs practice match, this unit leaves Guyana confident of becoming the first Guyana team to win the regional under-17 tournament.
This year’s regional under-17 tournament will have a 2-day format as well as a 50-overs format with the Super50 playing first.
Guyana plays their first match against Barbados at Gilbert Park on Saturday, August 12.
Guyana U17 Team: Johnathan Van Lange (Captain), Rampersaud Ramnauth, Kevin Kisten, Vickash Wilkinson, Romeo Deonarain, Ari Afrizal Kadir, Nityanand Mathura, Sanjay Algoo, Matthew Pottaya (Vice/Captain), Golcharran Chulai, Nicholas Shiopersad, Salim Khan, Bruce Vincent and Darwin Joseph
https://www.youtube.com/live/hEfRr94XVqo?feature=share
Foreigners selling your oil block and getting lifetime royalties while Guyana is left to suck……
Aug 12, 2023Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13,...
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Aug 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – How is it that Guyana is now earning significant oil revenues, believed to be in the tune of US$1B... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No one should yet be pouring champagne to celebrate the announcement by the U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]