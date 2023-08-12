Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising Stars Regional Tournament

Aug 12, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana under-17 team left Guyana this morning for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Regional Under-17 Tournament scheduled to bowl off from today August 12 to September 1, 2023, in Trinidad and Tobago (TT).

The multi-talented Jonathan Van Lange, who is also a national table tennis player, will lead the team.  He is expected to be well supported by Vickash Wilkinson, the Under-17 Inter- County MVP, Vice-Captain Matthew Pottaya, opener Rampersaud Ramnauth, Sanjay Algoo, Nicholas Shiopersaud and Kevin Kisten, all of whom were top performers during the inter-county tournament played in July.

The squad left Guyana following a 12-day intense training camp under the guidance of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level 2 coach Quasen Nedd and Neil Rudder, who was a member of the discipline force. Given the favorable weather conditions during their encampment which included 2-day matches and a 50 overs practice match, this unit leaves Guyana confident of becoming the first Guyana team to win the regional under-17 tournament.

The Guyana U17 Team

The Guyana U17 Team

This year’s regional under-17 tournament will have a 2-day format as well as a 50-overs format with the Super50 playing first.

Guyana plays their first match against Barbados at Gilbert Park on Saturday, August 12.

Guyana U17 Team: Johnathan Van Lange (Captain), Rampersaud Ramnauth, Kevin Kisten, Vickash Wilkinson, Romeo Deonarain, Ari Afrizal Kadir, Nityanand Mathura, Sanjay Algoo, Matthew Pottaya (Vice/Captain), Golcharran Chulai, Nicholas Shiopersad, Salim Khan, Bruce Vincent and Darwin Joseph

