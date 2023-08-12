Essequibo man charged with felonious wounding

Kaieteur News – Hemant Singh, a 19-year-old welder of Lot 90 Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Thursday charged with the offence of felonious wounding.

Reports are that Singh stabbed his father, 67- year-old Krishanan Singh, who also resides at the same address, on August 7, 2023.

The younger Singh was charged under Section 57(a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01. when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

He was not required to plead to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.

The case was adjourned to September 1, 2023.