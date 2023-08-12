Candidates can request early results release for tertiary institutions application – CXC

Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) on Friday reminded candidates that they may request an Early Results Release for their tertiary institution applications.
In a release, CXC said that this process allows results to be sent quickly to universities or colleges when preliminary exam results are released.
CXC noted, Early Results Release requests may be submitted online at https://www.cxc.org/request-transcript-order-form during the Transcript order process.
“During the checkout process, candidates should indicate ‘Early Release’ in the notes section, to allow for expedited processing. Transcripts are not delivered to individuals, only organisations such as educational institutions, evaluation agencies and prospective employers,” CXC stated.
The deadline for submitting these requests is 17 August, 2023, ahead of the release of preliminary results of the May/June examinations, on 24 August, 2023.
