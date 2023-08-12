Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Candidates can request early results release for tertiary institutions application – CXC

Aug 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) on Friday reminded candidates that they may request an Early Results Release for their tertiary institution applications.

In a release, CXC said that this process allows results to be sent quickly to universities or colleges when preliminary exam results are released.

CXC noted, Early Results Release requests may be submitted online at https://www.cxc.org/request-transcript-order-form during the Transcript order process.

“During the checkout process, candidates should indicate ‘Early Release’ in the notes section, to allow for expedited processing. Transcripts are not delivered to individuals, only organisations such as educational institutions, evaluation agencies and prospective employers,” CXC stated.

The deadline for submitting these requests is 17 August, 2023, ahead of the release of preliminary results of the May/June examinations, on 24 August, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Foreigners selling your oil block and getting lifetime royalties while Guyana is left to suck……

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

Aug 12, 2023

Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13,...
Read More
West Indies look to seal series; India in search of equaliser

West Indies look to seal series; India in search...

Aug 12, 2023

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising Stars Regional Tournament

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising...

Aug 12, 2023

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honor five fire officers

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell...

Aug 12, 2023

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receive $1M worth of equipment for youth focus

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receive $1M...

Aug 12, 2023

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score easy wins 

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score...

Aug 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]