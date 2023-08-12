‘50 Cent’ stabbed to death during argument at Haslington

Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old construction worker identified as Eric Fraser called ‘50 Cent’ was on Thursday stabbed to death during an argument with another man at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to reports, the fatal stabbing occurred sometime around 19:30hrs at Haslington North.
Information reaching investigators revealed that Fraser left his home at about 16:00hrs that day and was at a barbershop at Haslington North, where he was hanging out with some friends.
Police said while there, an argument ensued between him and the suspect, who took out a weapon and stabbed Fraser to his left-side groin. It was reported that after being stabbed, Fraser ran about 200 ft and collapsed. He was picked up by Emergency Medical Technicians from the Melanie Fire Station and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Upon examination of his body, the police detailed that a single stab wound was seen. His body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
An investigation is ongoing.
