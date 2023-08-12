Latest update August 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘50 Cent’ stabbed to death during argument at Haslington

Aug 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old construction worker identified as Eric Fraser called ‘50 Cent’ was on Thursday stabbed to death during an argument with another man at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Eric ’50 Cent’ Fraser (KN file photo)

Eric ’50 Cent’ Fraser (KN file photo)

According to reports, the fatal stabbing occurred sometime around 19:30hrs at Haslington North.

Information reaching investigators revealed that Fraser left his home at about 16:00hrs that day and was at a barbershop at Haslington North, where he was hanging out with some friends.

Police said while there, an argument ensued between him and the suspect, who took out a weapon and stabbed Fraser to his left-side groin. It was reported that after being stabbed, Fraser ran about 200 ft and collapsed. He was picked up by Emergency Medical Technicians from the Melanie Fire Station and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Upon examination of his body, the police detailed that a single stab wound was seen. His body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

An investigation is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Foreigners selling your oil block and getting lifetime royalties while Guyana is left to suck……

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

New Champion to be crowned in Sunday’s finale

Aug 12, 2023

Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Season eight of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championships, which is billed to culminate on Sunday, August 13,...
Read More
West Indies look to seal series; India in search of equaliser

West Indies look to seal series; India in search...

Aug 12, 2023

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising Stars Regional Tournament

Guyana U-17 wings off to T&T ahead of Rising...

Aug 12, 2023

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell teams honor five fire officers

RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and Bakewell...

Aug 12, 2023

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receive $1M worth of equipment for youth focus

Port Mourant CC and Cotton Tree CC receive $1M...

Aug 12, 2023

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score easy wins 

Monedderlust FC and Paradise Invaders FC score...

Aug 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]