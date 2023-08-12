$23M Siriki Village health post commissioned

Kaieteur News – Residents of Siriki Village, Region Two will now benefit from health care in the village with the commissioning of a $23million health post.

The new health post, which was commissioned on Friday by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is expected to provide Maternal and Child Health (MCH), Prevention of Mother Child Transmissions (PMTCT), and chronic diseases services.

Further, the health post, is conveniently located on the southern bank of the Pomeroon River and is equipped with a solar powered system that includes four back up batteries.

Minister Anthony, during his remarks stated that his ministry is currently working to provide approximately 216 medical interventions at the primary health care facilities.

With this, he said patients will benefit from early detection and treatment for non-communicable diseases.

“About a year ago, one of the things that we decided to do is to map what are the kinds of services that we want to offer at our Primary Healthcare facilities. Before, it used to be predominantly MCH services, but we want to extend that and have a wider range of things at these centres. So, over the next year or two, we’ll be working to enhance the number of services that we can offer,” he said yesterday.

The Minister also advocated for persons to take up the opportunity to be trained as Community Healthcare Workers so that they can aid in providing much-needed support within their community.

Delivering brief remarks, the Regional Vice-Chairman of Region Two, Humace Oodit, highlighted that the newly constructed facility was built to be protected against flood.

“Today is a significant day for our region; this is a moment where residents can have quick access and more attention in health. This is something our government has been working to make certain that every community has renewed facility. This is another step in ensuring we reduce the risk of persons not having medical attention,” Oodit said.

Kaieteur News understands that Siriki Village had a health post years ago but it was relocated due to consistent flooding. The newly commissioned health post was built on concrete columns above the ground in an effort to combat potential flooding.

With the commissioning of the new health post, residents will no longer have to travel long distances to receive treatment.