‘Rocky’ sentenced to 18 months in jail for break-and-enter and larceny

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old labourer of Columbia, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Wednesday sentenced to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of ‘Break-and-enter and larceny.’

Heamwant Charritar called “Rocky” appeared virtually at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

Charritar told Magistrate Sam that he wished to changed his pleas to guilty for both charges. Following his request, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Reports are that Charritar committed the crimes on 27-year-old Lateshia Devanand, called ‘Tasha’, of Affiance, Essequibo Coast, on March 22, 2023 and Ramnaresh Persaud, a 64-year-old businessman also of Affiance, which occurred between March 26, 2023 and March 27, 2023 at Lot 38 Affiance Back Street, Essequibo Coast.