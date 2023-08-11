Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Peace Corps Guyana hosts swearing-in ceremony for 34th group of volunteers 

Aug 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The United States Peace Corps Guyana hosted the swearing-in ceremony for its 34th group of Volunteers, a statement issued by the United States Embassy in Guyana said on Thursday.

According to the statement, 24 volunteers concluded an intensive ten-week pre-service training and will serve in seven regions across Guyana, partnering to address early childhood literacy, adolescent health, and environmental stewardship.  Widespread placement of Volunteers is possible for the first time since the pandemic.

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Adrienne Galanek, administered the oath of service and Peace Corps pledge to the group on behalf of the Peace Corps.  Chargé Galanek remarked “I have always admired the extraordinary commitment and compassion that Peace Corps Volunteers bring to strengthening nations, one community at a time.  I think that the best part—the essence of why Volunteers are here—is the friendships and strong bonds that develop with host families, local counterparts, supervisors, and community leaders.”

Peace Corp Guyana’s 34th Swearing-in Ceremony (KN file photo)

Peace Corp Guyana’s 34th Swearing-in Ceremony (KN file photo)

The Peace Corps Guyana Acting Country Director, Jennifer Goette, highlighted the important work of Peace Corps Volunteers and their local community partners in building a sustainable future for Guyana.  She commended host families, partner schools, and the Government of Guyana for their support of Peace Corps’ work.

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, Advisor to the Minister of Health, delivered remarks on behalf of Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony. He highlighted the instrumental role that his Peace Corps teacher played in his decision to pursue medicine as a career.  Ms. Volika Jaikishun, Deputy Chief Education Officer-Development gave brief congratulatory remarks on behalf of Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand.

Peace Corps first served the people and Government of Guyana from 1966 to 1971, and returned in 1995, with more than 1400 volunteers supporting Guyana’s communities through service, relationships, and partnerships for a sustainable future.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Them pumping 600,000 daily and telling Guyana 400,000.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Aug 11, 2023

…Double gold for wonder girl, Tianna Springer By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer delivered an electrifying performance in...
Read More
Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Aug 11, 2023

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and Senior’s Athletic c/ship

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and...

Aug 11, 2023

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Aug 11, 2023

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward from sponsor of 50 miles cycle road race in Berbice

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward...

Aug 11, 2023

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB Academy, return of cricket for developing its 4 national U13 players

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB...

Aug 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]