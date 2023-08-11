Peace Corps Guyana hosts swearing-in ceremony for 34th group of volunteers

Kaieteur News – The United States Peace Corps Guyana hosted the swearing-in ceremony for its 34th group of Volunteers, a statement issued by the United States Embassy in Guyana said on Thursday.

According to the statement, 24 volunteers concluded an intensive ten-week pre-service training and will serve in seven regions across Guyana, partnering to address early childhood literacy, adolescent health, and environmental stewardship. Widespread placement of Volunteers is possible for the first time since the pandemic.

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Adrienne Galanek, administered the oath of service and Peace Corps pledge to the group on behalf of the Peace Corps. Chargé Galanek remarked “I have always admired the extraordinary commitment and compassion that Peace Corps Volunteers bring to strengthening nations, one community at a time. I think that the best part—the essence of why Volunteers are here—is the friendships and strong bonds that develop with host families, local counterparts, supervisors, and community leaders.”

The Peace Corps Guyana Acting Country Director, Jennifer Goette, highlighted the important work of Peace Corps Volunteers and their local community partners in building a sustainable future for Guyana. She commended host families, partner schools, and the Government of Guyana for their support of Peace Corps’ work.

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, Advisor to the Minister of Health, delivered remarks on behalf of Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony. He highlighted the instrumental role that his Peace Corps teacher played in his decision to pursue medicine as a career. Ms. Volika Jaikishun, Deputy Chief Education Officer-Development gave brief congratulatory remarks on behalf of Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand.

Peace Corps first served the people and Government of Guyana from 1966 to 1971, and returned in 1995, with more than 1400 volunteers supporting Guyana’s communities through service, relationships, and partnerships for a sustainable future.