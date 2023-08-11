No rebuilding of Mahdia Sec. School female dorm

…Displaced students to be housed at President’s College

…New school for Micobie

Kaieteur News – The Government will not be rebuilding the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory that was completely destroyed by fire in May, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand disclosed on Wednesday.

The Minister was at the time responding to questions posed in the National Assembly during the Consideration of Estimates relative to the education sector. The Ministry requested an additional $2B for the sector.

Minister Manickchand told the Committee of Supply that it was determined at consultations with the community and relevant stakeholders that there was reluctance to have another dormitory built at the location.

Instead, a decision was made to construct a secondary school at Micobie that would cater to students from that community that were once residing at the dorms.

“The decision of the Cabinet was to build a secondary school at Micobie which would take care of the Micobie students who were in the dorms as well as those who are now leaving Grade Six. And the girls at Grades 9,10 and 11 and who are in the dorms will come out and be housed at the President’s College,” Manickchand said.

The Minister added that those who are in Grade 11 and given the recent circumstances will restart the curriculum from the Grade 10 level.

Further, the Minister said that come September 4 when school reopens, the Mahdia Secondary School’s male dormitory will also re-open.

Minister Manickchand also disclosed that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently assessing schools countrywide to ensure that fire prevention mechanisms are in place.

“We are working with the Guyana Fire Service. They are assessing schools and then saying to us, ‘This is what you need’, and that is how we are going to attend to those schools for fires,” the minister said.

Already, the GFS has assessed all school dormitories with the intention of making the requisite improvements.

“We have done it at all the dorms currently…and we are [looking to make] the changes at every single dorm,” Minister Manickchand explained.

On May 21, fire ravaged the Mahdia Secondary School girls’ dormitory, claiming the lives of 20 children. One person has been charged with the murders of the children.

Government has since pledged financial and other forms of support to the families of those who died or were significantly affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the incident were sworn in on Thursday before President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.