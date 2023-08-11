National Assembly green lights Data Protection Bill

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Data Protection (Amendment) Bill 2023, which aims to protect a person’s right to privacy with respect to the processing of personal data. It provides for the regulation of collection, keeping, processing, use and dissemination of personal data.

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, presenting the Bill for its second reading on behalf of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, said that the Bill is a critical component in modernising the country’s legislative framework and facilitating the implementation of e-governance.

He noted that the Bill is long overdue given that Guyana’s public and private sector move towards digitization.

“Guyana is well on its way into traversing the digital age. We are at the commencement of a transition to e-governance, and we now have to prepare every aspect of our governmental machinery as well as the private sector infrastructure to allow for this digital electronic transformation to take place as we join the rest of the world in this age of information and technology,” he said.

The AG noted that the Bill underwent widespread consultation, and is fashioned in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Nandlall said, “Guyana by this Bill will now be joining a large number of countries not only across the Caribbean but across the globe in putting in place a legislature that will allow for the legitimate accumulation, use, traversal, storage and update of data to be used in electronic and digital transactions.”

He explained that the increased advancements in technological communication and integration of ICT in everyday life, coupled with the rise in cybercrimes necessitate legislation to protect personal information.

The Bill defines personal data as any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person. Personal data includes data pertaining to a person’s private life, including professional activities, and information concerning a person’s public life.

Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Khemraj Ramjattan said, “We on this side of the House do support this Bill …Consumers should have protection for what is done with their data”.

“I have not read this Bill myself but I have spoken to the learned Attorney General and he indicated to me that the pattern of this Bill is out of the European Union which has a modern data protection legislative arrangement that is even superior to that of the Americans who have advanced considerably in this regard . Despite my short comings in the sector, I would like to say that I support this Bill.”

The Data Protection Bill aims are to define the general principles of data protection and the rights of data subjects, protect personal data, and provide for enforcement mechanisms for failure to process personal data in accordance with the law.

It outlines that personal data must be processed lawfully, fairly and in a transparent manner, and only collected for specified, explicit and legitimate purposes. Moreover, this data must be accurate and kept up to date, and processed in a manner that ensures appropriate security.

Additionally, the Bill sets out the principles governing the conditions of consent, imposing that consent must be freely given, informed, specific and unambiguous, and can be withdrawn at any time.

It also makes provisions for cases where consent is not required, and establishes the Data Protection Office, with a commissioner who is appointed by the president, and responsible for the administration and implementation of the Act.

Meanwhile, as he expressed his support, Ramjattan expressed dissatisfaction about the lengthy time spent in the National Assembly. He called for more sittings of the House to allow for adequate on parliamentary matters.

“This has been almost a grievous injury staying here from 10:00 yesterday [Wednesday] morning until 7:00 am [Thursday] today. We must not allow this self-infliction. What I urge from members of the government is that we have more sitting within than two o’ clock in the afternoon to 8:00 and 9:00 pm evening,” Ramjattan said.