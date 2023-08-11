MoUs more contagious than COVID

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man went home to his wife de odder day and put a paper in front of her. “Ah wah is dat?” she asked.

“Is an MoU? I want you to sign it.”

“But what MoU means?” asked the wife.

“Marriage of Uncertainty” he replied.

Guyana is now providing global leadership in MoUs. De country is now de MoU capital of the world. Guyana signing more Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) dat dem gat to start giving each one a Zip Code fuh find it in de foreign affairs archive.

We sign MoU with India. We sign MoU with China. We sign MoU with Dominican Republic. We sign MoU with Saudi Arabia. We sign MoU with the European Union. We sign MoU with Belize. We sign MoU with Trinidad. We sign MoU with Antigua and Barbuda. We sign MoU with Brazil. The list goes on.

MOUs becoming more contagious dan COVID. Is everybody signing MoU dese days. Even Su was said to have an MoU. And the Ministry of Health recently signed an MoU with a funeral parlour. Dis is no joke!

But is de proliferation of MoUs in Guyana’s foreign policy dat raising eyebrows. Our Prezzy accumulating more frequent flyer miles dan some of de great West Indian batsmen gat runs. Is every two morning de man out of de country. And every time he come back is with a MoU.

He nah coming back with de goods. He nah coming back with solid investment proposals or agreements fuh aid. Just with a promise of dese things. Dat is what an MoU amounts to: a promise to see what can be done.

MoUs have taken center stage in Guyana’s diplomacy. It seems that no official visit is complete without the obligatory signing of an MoU. Is dis a need to open a diplomatic dialogue? Everything is an – MoU…Want to set up a foreign embassy? MoU! Want to exchange pleasantries and reaffirm friendship? MoU. Got an awkward silence at the negotiating table? Fear not, for the MoU shall save the day!

Even de APNU seh it need a MoU – More Opposition Unity.

Talk Half! Leff Half!