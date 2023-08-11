Medical Student crowned Miss Global International Guyana 2023

Kaieteur News – Medical student and model, Lateefah Forde has been crowned as the 2023 Miss Global International Guyana.

According to a statement issued by the Miss Global International Guyana (MGIG) Pageant Organization, Forde will be representing Guyana on the international stage on September 16, 2023, in Jamaica.

“Ms Forde is the first Queen to be crowned under the MGIG Pageant’s new National Director and Franchise Owner, Ms. Reneé Chester.”

The statement continued: “With this new title, Ms. Chester is passionate about revolutionizing pageantry in Guyana and has committed to ensuring that the MGIG franchise becomes a model for the highest standards in the local pageant industry.”

The Miss Global International Pageant is renowned for celebrating the beauty, intelligence, and inner strength of young women from diverse backgrounds. This prestigious annual event provides a platform for these empowered women to showcase their unique talents, advocate for social causes, and develop essential leadership skills that will positively impact their communities.

“The newly-crowned queen is bursting with pride and enthusiasm as she takes on the esteemed title”, the statement said while noting that in addition to her captivating presence, Lateefah, a medical student and model, also made a lasting impression on the MGIG organization with her dedication to empowering women, promoting education, and advocating for environmental sustainability while promoting Guyana’s natural beauty through culture.

“Lateefah embodies everything that the MGIG Pageant represents – a powerful, compassionate, and trailblazing young woman who is determined to make a positive impact in the world,” Chester said. “We have no doubt that she will continue to inspire and empower countless individuals during her reign.”

As the newly crowned MGIG Pageant Queen, Lateefah will embark on a journey that includes philanthropic initiatives, appearances at various events, and advocacy for the causes closest to her heart.

“Through her reign, she aims to uplift and empower young women while creating positive change in the community. Stay tuned as Lateefah begins her reign and leaves an indelible mark on the pageant community and beyond,” the organisation said.

Follow Forde’s journey on social media using the hashtag #MGIGQueen2023.

About the MGIG Pageant: The MGIG Pageant aims to celebrate the beauty, intelligence, and charisma of young women from diverse backgrounds. More than just a beauty pageant, it is a platform that empowers these women to showcase their talents, advocate for social causes, and develop leadership skills that will positively impact their communities.

