House approves additional $1B to Health Ministry for rehabilitation of 153 health facilities

Aug 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Wednesday approved an additional $1B to the Ministry of Health to improve infrastructure at 153 health facilities across the country. The supplementary funds were approved during the 67th Sitting of the National Assembly.

In February, $1.7B was approved for the rehabilitation of a number of facilities across the country.

Shadow Minister of Health, Dr. Karen Cummings questioned whether that sum as approved earlier this year was exhausted. She also asked the Minister to state what the supplementary funds will be used for.

In response, subject minister Dr. Frank Anthony said the $1.7B approved in February has been exhausted and was used to fund a number of current projects, some of which rolled over from 2022.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony (Photo courtesy, Parliament of Guyana)

“We have used that money to allocate approximately $1B to various regions to fix health centres in those regions, so we have done about 132 different facilities in the various regions. In addition to that, we had $109M as roll over projects from the previous year, and then we had set aside $220M to upgrade mortuaries at various facilities countries across the country, and plus we had some work we were doing at several hospitals like Karasabai, at Sand Creek and some other places.”

The minister said, “so that amounted to the $1.7B, approximately 60 percent has already been spent and we are on our way to complete the sum that has been allocated.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health said that the $1B will be used to complete works in the 153 health care facilities.

“So apart from fixing additional health centres across the different regions, we are also doing works to living quarters for doctors, nurses in these various regions, so that is what the additional billion would do,” Dr. Anthony said on Wednesday.

Of the 153 facilities, the minister said work will be done on eight facilities in Region One, 30 in Region Two, 16 in Region Three, 24 in Region Four, 19 in Region Five, 13 in Region Six, 11 in Region Seven, nine in Region Eight, six in Region Nine, and 17 in Region 10.

