Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Aug 11, 2023 Sports

…Double gold for wonder girl, Tianna Springer

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer delivered an electrifying performance in the 4x400m Mixed Relay final, clinching not only the gold medal but also shattering the existing Commonwealth Youth Games Record for the event.

The Hasley Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, witnessed a fitting conclusion to the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games, as Guyana won the final event while breaking the previous record set by Australia.

In 2017, Australia established a new record of three minutes and 25.08 seconds in the Mixed 4x400m relay.

In 2023, Springer anchored Guyana to a new Games’ record time of 3:22.07, securing the gold.

England (3:22.29), narrowly trailing behind Guyana, also surpassed Australia’s 2017 record time, while Nigeria, victorious in the 4x100m mixed relay, secured the bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay finals.

This performance marked one of Guyana’s best showings at the Commonwealth Youth Games since its inception in 2000.

HISTORIC!!!! (L-R) Javon Roberts, Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson and Tianna Springer set a new CYG 4x400m Mixed Relay Record. (KS file photo/Rawle Toney)

Prior to the 2023 Games, Guyana had amassed three medals: two silvers in boxing and a bronze in squash women’s doubles.

However, during the seventh edition in Trinidad and Tobago, the country’s medal tally increased to four, with Springer’s exceptional performance in the women’s 400m earning Guyana’s first-ever gold medal.

Hailing from Plaisance, the 15-year-old Springer clocked in at an impressive 53.55 seconds in the final to win gold.

Narissa McPherson secured the one-three finish for Guyana in the women’s 400m, claiming third place with a time of 54.82 seconds.

Meanwhile, Austin, who enjoyed a fruitful competition, achieved a Personal Best of 47.97 seconds in the Men’s 400m, securing a commendable second place in the finals.

Both Springer and Austin also participated in the 200m events, with Austin achieving another Personal Best (22.27 seconds). However, he did not advance to the event’s final.

Historic trio! Golden Girl, Tianna Springer (centre), flanked 400m silver medallist Malachi Austin and 400m bronze medallist Narissa McPherson. (KS file photo/Rawle Toney)

On the other hand, Springer, after clocking 24.39 seconds in her semi-final run, was disqualified in the final due to a false start.

Roberts, a key member of Guyana’s historic gold medal-winning Mixed Relays 4x400m team, alongside Attoya Harvey, did not make it to the finals of their respective 800m and 1500m events.

Harvey’s personal best time of 4:45.10 in the women’s 1500m finals placed her in 11th position.

Roberts, the 800m CARIFTA Games Champion, with a personal best time of 1:55.69 in the Men’s 800m, secured fifth place in the qualifying rounds in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Track athletes showing in Trinidad and Tobago, pushed Guyana’s overall medal count to seven throughout the history of the Commonwealth Youth Games, dating back to the inaugural games in 2000.

Reflecting on the past, the 2008 Games in India saw accomplished Amateur boxer Clevon Rock facing a defeat against England’s John Quigley in the Men’s Bantamweight final.

In 2015, in Apia, Samoa, Larissa Wiltshire and Taylor Fernandes-Henry secured a bronze in the Squash women’s doubles.

The 2017 Games in The Bahamas witnessed Allicock’s participation in the men’s flyweight final, marked by a controversial outcome against England’s Eithan James.

Notably, boxing and squash were not included in the 2023 Games held in Trinidad and Tobago.

Guyana was also represented by swimmers Ariel Rodrigues, Elliott Gonsalves, and Shareefah Lewis.

