ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB Academy, return of cricket for developing its 4 national U13 players

Kaieteur Sports – Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman of Cricket Competitions, Kumar Das hailed the efforts of the 4 young Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Academy players, who excelled as part of the Guyana U13 team, citing their potential as limitless.

All-rounder Ethan Silas, Makayah Holmes the only player from Moruca, Bhomesh Lall from Wakenaam and wicket-keeper/batsman Justin Dowlin also of Wakenaam, all played key roles in Guyana’s success on tour of Trinidad & Tobago where they defeated the hosts 3-0 in the Invitational 40-over Bilateral series.

Das pointed out that the return to cricket in the County, backed by the opening of the GCB Academies across the spread of Essequibo, played huge roles in developing and shaping the young players at a rapid pace.

The 4 Essequibians had good showings at the Silas U13 Pathway, sponsored by the parents of Ethan, which was aided by the Republic Bank 5FORFUN cricket initiative which allowed more youths to be open to the sport and join up with the academies.

Those activities served as good training ahead of the GCB UI13 Inter-county which further helped them to evolve ahead of the recently concluded Bilateral U13 tourney.

Regarding the feedback from the Academy personnel within the Academies and from across the cricket zones in Essequibo, Das noted that the Progression has so far been tremendous. “I think at this age the players are really excited and hungry to play cricket but there’s still more to do. It’s good that they have a fair chance and opportunity to develop as part of the Academy which helped them to be well prepared for the U13 series, both physically and mentally.”

He said another good areas outside of the performance on-field, was the discipline the young core exhibited on tour, something he said has been a key aspect of the Academies.

“In the academy we have the coaches and various training personnel who are working diligently with these youngsters in order to build their mental outlook as well as instill that fearless mentality, which they have been displaying as of recent,” he said.

Das credited the likes of Holmes; the young Morucan who he said has made one of the biggest jumps, having never bowled a ball before entering the Academy. He said the all-rounder is one of the most naturally talented players in the county and one of the leading young stars from the Moruca Community.

In closing, he indicated that the ECB plans to roll out a huge intense training schedule which will fall neatly alongside the goals of the Academy. He said every month, a select group of academy stalwarts will be placed on an additional year training plan which will push them U13 to U17 and further allow coaches to monitor and evaluate these players on a personal level.