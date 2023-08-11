Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward from sponsor of 50 miles cycle road race in Berbice

Aug 11, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Keeping a promise made to National Junior Cyclist champion Jeremiah Joseph, the sponsors and organisers of the recently held Rajkumar Churaman memorial 50 miles cycle road race, which was help along the Corentyne highway, has presented him with a special reward.

In picture Jeremiah Joseph receives his special reward from Anita Churman owner of the sponsor of the 50 miles road race. (KS photo/Samuel Whyte)

In picture Jeremiah Joseph receives his special reward from Anita Churman owner of the sponsor of the 50 miles road race. (KS photo/Samuel Whyte)

Joseph, who has been off the saddles for some time, has recently recommenced training. He was the only cyclist from the Corriverton area that participated in the event. He was promised that being the only cyclist from the area participating, once he completed the event he will be rewarded by the sponsors.

He not only promised to finish but finish in good order. Although he finished out of the money he kept his side of the bargain and finished in the pack.

The race, which was sponsored by RaJ and Daughter Motor Bike Shop, was held in memory of Rajkumar Churaman. It was organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC).

Joseph was subsequently presented with cheques for an undisclosed amount by Anita Churman wife of the late owner. She assured him of more rewards as long as he continues to progress.

Joseph, who is preparing for a four stage race in Trinidad and Tobago later in the year, was very appreciative and thankfully for the reward given.  He expressed his gratitude to everyone who has helped him so far especially Coach Randolph Roberts and members of the FACC.  (Samuel Whyte)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Them pumping 600,000 daily and telling Guyana 400,000.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Aug 11, 2023

…Double gold for wonder girl, Tianna Springer By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer delivered an electrifying performance in...
Read More
Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Aug 11, 2023

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and Senior’s Athletic c/ship

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and...

Aug 11, 2023

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Aug 11, 2023

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward from sponsor of 50 miles cycle road race in Berbice

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward...

Aug 11, 2023

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB Academy, return of cricket for developing its 4 national U13 players

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB...

Aug 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]