Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward from sponsor of 50 miles cycle road race in Berbice

Kaieteur Sports – Keeping a promise made to National Junior Cyclist champion Jeremiah Joseph, the sponsors and organisers of the recently held Rajkumar Churaman memorial 50 miles cycle road race, which was help along the Corentyne highway, has presented him with a special reward.

Joseph, who has been off the saddles for some time, has recently recommenced training. He was the only cyclist from the Corriverton area that participated in the event. He was promised that being the only cyclist from the area participating, once he completed the event he will be rewarded by the sponsors.

He not only promised to finish but finish in good order. Although he finished out of the money he kept his side of the bargain and finished in the pack.

The race, which was sponsored by RaJ and Daughter Motor Bike Shop, was held in memory of Rajkumar Churaman. It was organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC).

Joseph was subsequently presented with cheques for an undisclosed amount by Anita Churman wife of the late owner. She assured him of more rewards as long as he continues to progress.

Joseph, who is preparing for a four stage race in Trinidad and Tobago later in the year, was very appreciative and thankfully for the reward given. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who has helped him so far especially Coach Randolph Roberts and members of the FACC. (Samuel Whyte)