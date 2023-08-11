Craig fatal accident: Driver charged for causing death of wife, three others

Kaieteur News – Fifty-seven-year-old Stanley La Cruise, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Thursday charged for causing the death of his wife and three others, in a two-vehicle crash at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Monday night.

La Cruise appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges which stated that on August 7, 2023, at Craig Public Road, he drove in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of his wife, Yvette Domingo, of Mon Repos, and three others: 60-year-old Eric Christopher Thomas, his wife 56-year-old Annette Williams, and their daughter Lynette Chappelle, who was reportedly pregnant, all of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

He was placed on $100,000 for each of the four charges. La Cruise was also charged for driving an uninsured motor-vehicle. He denied this charge and was placed on $50,000 bail.

Notably, Chappelle’s 7-year-old son Keron Chappelle and a 13-year-old cousin were also injured in the accident.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident occurred at around 21:00 hours on Monday night and involved motor lorry GYY 9560 which was driven by a 21-year-old of Mocha, East Bank Demerara, and motorcar PPP 3034 driven by La Cruise.

The police reported that the motorcar, driven by La Cruise, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Craig Public Road with six others in the vehicle. Domingo was in the front passenger seat while Thomas, Williams, Chappelle and the two children were seated in the back of the motorcar.

It is alleged that La Cruise made a ‘U-Turn’ from the eastern driving lane onto the western driving lane and, in the process, collided with motor lorry GYY 9560, which was proceeding north along the western side of the said road.

Videos of the accident showed public-spirited persons attempting to free persons who were trapped in the backseat of the car that crashed into the lorry.

After the injured family was removed from the wrecked car, they were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre along with the driver of the car. They were all examined by a doctor.

Thomas, and Williams died at the scene of the accident, and Chappelle and Domingo died while receiving treatment.