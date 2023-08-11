Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Craig fatal accident: Driver charged for causing death of wife, three others

Aug 11, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Fifty-seven-year-old Stanley La Cruise, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Thursday charged for causing the death of his wife and three others, in a two-vehicle crash at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Monday night.

Dead: Lynette Chappelle

Dead: Lynette Chappelle

Dead: Annette Williams

Dead: Annette Williams

La Cruise appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges which stated that on August 7, 2023, at Craig Public Road, he drove in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of his wife, Yvette Domingo, of Mon Repos, and three others: 60-year-old Eric Christopher Thomas, his wife 56-year-old Annette Williams, and their daughter Lynette Chappelle, who was reportedly pregnant, all of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

He was placed on $100,000 for each of the four charges. La Cruise was also charged for driving an uninsured motor-vehicle. He denied this charge and was placed on $50,000 bail.

Notably, Chappelle’s 7-year-old son Keron Chappelle and a 13-year-old cousin were also injured in the accident.

Dead: Eric Christopher Thomas

Dead: Eric Christopher Thomas

Charged: Stanley La Cruise with his now deceased wife, Yvette Domingo

Charged: Stanley La Cruise with his now deceased wife, Yvette Domingo

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident occurred at around 21:00 hours on Monday night and involved motor lorry GYY 9560 which was driven by a 21-year-old of Mocha, East Bank Demerara, and motorcar PPP 3034 driven by La Cruise.

The police reported that the motorcar, driven by La Cruise, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Craig Public Road with six others in the vehicle. Domingo was in the front passenger seat while Thomas, Williams, Chappelle and the two children were seated in the back of the motorcar.

It is alleged that La Cruise made a ‘U-Turn’ from the eastern driving lane onto the western driving lane and, in the process, collided with motor lorry GYY 9560, which was proceeding north along the western side of the said road.

Videos of the accident showed public-spirited persons attempting to free persons who were trapped in the backseat of the car that crashed into the lorry.

After the injured family was removed from the wrecked car, they were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre along with the driver of the car. They were all examined by a doctor.

Thomas, and Williams died at the scene of the accident, and Chappelle and Domingo died while receiving treatment.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Them pumping 600,000 daily and telling Guyana 400,000.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Aug 11, 2023

…Double gold for wonder girl, Tianna Springer By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer delivered an electrifying performance in...
Read More
Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Aug 11, 2023

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and Senior’s Athletic c/ship

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and...

Aug 11, 2023

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Aug 11, 2023

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward from sponsor of 50 miles cycle road race in Berbice

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward...

Aug 11, 2023

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB Academy, return of cricket for developing its 4 national U13 players

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB...

Aug 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]