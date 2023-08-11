CoI members sworn-in to investigate Mahdia dorms fire

Kaieteur News – The members of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) investigating the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory in Region Eight which claimed the lives of 20 children on May 21, 2023 were on Thursday morning sworn in.

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus administered the Oath of Office to the commissioners in the presence of President Irfaan Ali, during a ceremony held at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

Present at the ceremony was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh, was sworn in as Chairman, while Attorney-at-Law, Joycelin Kim Kyte-Thomas and Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John are the other members of the Commission.

Notably, Attorney-at-Law, Javed Shadick will serve as the Secretary of the CoI.

Fire destroyed the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School on May 21, 2023. The fire which reportedly started in the lavatory area of the building claimed the lives of Adonijah Jerome, Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha D’Andrade, (and twin) Mary D’Andrade, Belnisa Evans, Loreen Evans, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Eulanda Carter, Andrea Roberts, Rita Jeffrey and Sherana Daniels.

Notably, a 15-year-old girl is presently before the court facing 20 murder charges in relation to the fire.

During his address, President Ali noted that the CoI represents a crucial step towards ‘understanding and healing’, deriving lessons to improve safety, and ensuring such a tragedy never recurs. He emphasised that the intention is to ensure a ‘balanced, impartial, and thorough examination of the fire and related issues.

President Ali noted that the weight of the loss extends beyond personal boundaries and resonates with the entire nation. He recognised that rushing into an inquiry could potentially ‘aggravate’ the immediate trauma being felt by those affected.

The Head-of-State expressed confidence that the Commission is now well-positioned to carry out its work in a more conducive environment.

“I’m sure, with your experience, your confidence, your professionalism, your ability to be human, that you will be able to conduct yourself and to conduct this inquiry with diligence, experience, impartiality and integrity,” he told the Commissioners.

The President urged persons to cooperate and support the work of the CoI.

Following the ceremony, President Ali informed reporters that the Commissioners are scheduled to visit Region Eight as a part of the inquiry. A traditional Patamona ceremony will take place at the site of the tragedy before the Commission commences its work.

Further, President Ali said the Commission’s work is anticipated to last approximately two months, with a willingness to extend this timeframe if circumstances so warrant. (Modified from DPI)