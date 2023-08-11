Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Aug 11, 2023 Sports

Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship 2023…

– Finale shifted to MoE Ground

Kaieteur Sports – The finale for the eighth edition of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship has been set following an intriguing semifinal round, which took place on Wednesday evening at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

Carmel Secondary School and St. Ignatius Secondary School are the two sides that have made it to the final while Desrey Caesar-Fox and Waramuri Top will contest the third-place showdown, when the tournament culminates on Sunday, August 13, at the same venue.

In the season’s final double-header, the battle for third kicks off proceedings at 17:00 hrs then the title match gets underway at 19:00 hrs.

The National Champion will receive $1,000,000 and the championship trophy with second, third, and fourth place finishers getting $500,000, $300,000, and $200,000, respectively. All monies will go towards a school project with prizes also expected for the highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper and most valuable player.

Wednesday evening’s action saw Carmel persevere to defeat D.C Fox 3 – 2 on penalty kicks after they were deadlocked in a goal-frenzy at 5 – 5, when the full time whistle sounded.

The Carmel and D.C Fox semi-final encounter saw the teams score five goals each before the penalty shootout. (KS file photo)

D.C Fox did well to gain an early lead as Carrington Isaacs (20’), Ronaldo Johnson (22’) and Bevon Jones (24’) scored in quick succession to secure a comfortable 3 – 0 margin at the half.

In the second 45 minutes, Carmel came alive and staged an amazing recovery with Shem James making it a one-possession game when he found the back of the net in the 54th and 59th minutes.

However, when Anthonio Isaacs slotted one home in the 71st minute for D.C Fox, it became a two-possession game once more as they led 4 – 2.

Nine minutes later, James completed his hat-trick and five minutes after, Carmel’s MVP, Ian Daniels, made his presence felt with a stunning equaliser which poised the match at 4 – 4, just before the regulation whistle.

The deadlock sent the match into extra time, where Johnson (90’+4’) gave his team the lead once more. However, it was Daniels (116’) with the second equaliser as he completed a brace and sent the showdown into a penalty shootout.

The undefeated St. Ignatius led for the entire semi-final match against Waramuri Top. (KS file photo)

In the other match, Region 9’s Champion, St. Ignatius, continued to produce one impressive performance after another as they trounced Waramuri Top 3 – 1 to advance.

The two teams battled to a goalless first half despite both threatening to take first blood on numerous occasions, but the second half was a different ball game.

A goal each from St. Ignatius’ Romel Ernest (52’) and Morgan Taruma (55′) created some cushion between the sides but Danesh Williams’ 68th minute goal for the opposition kept the eventual winner on their toes.

Ernest returned to put the victory beyond doubt with a goal in the 75th minute that was backed with some resolute defending.

Meanwhile, this edition’s organiser, the Petra Organisation, has announced a switch in venue for the finale. Originally, the culmination was billed for the Edinburgh Facility on the West Coast of Demerara but will now take place at the MoE Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

