Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2023 Sports
Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship 2023…
– Finale shifted to MoE Ground
Kaieteur Sports – The finale for the eighth edition of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship has been set following an intriguing semifinal round, which took place on Wednesday evening at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.
Carmel Secondary School and St. Ignatius Secondary School are the two sides that have made it to the final while Desrey Caesar-Fox and Waramuri Top will contest the third-place showdown, when the tournament culminates on Sunday, August 13, at the same venue.
In the season’s final double-header, the battle for third kicks off proceedings at 17:00 hrs then the title match gets underway at 19:00 hrs.
The National Champion will receive $1,000,000 and the championship trophy with second, third, and fourth place finishers getting $500,000, $300,000, and $200,000, respectively. All monies will go towards a school project with prizes also expected for the highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper and most valuable player.
Wednesday evening’s action saw Carmel persevere to defeat D.C Fox 3 – 2 on penalty kicks after they were deadlocked in a goal-frenzy at 5 – 5, when the full time whistle sounded.
D.C Fox did well to gain an early lead as Carrington Isaacs (20’), Ronaldo Johnson (22’) and Bevon Jones (24’) scored in quick succession to secure a comfortable 3 – 0 margin at the half.
In the second 45 minutes, Carmel came alive and staged an amazing recovery with Shem James making it a one-possession game when he found the back of the net in the 54th and 59th minutes.
However, when Anthonio Isaacs slotted one home in the 71st minute for D.C Fox, it became a two-possession game once more as they led 4 – 2.
Nine minutes later, James completed his hat-trick and five minutes after, Carmel’s MVP, Ian Daniels, made his presence felt with a stunning equaliser which poised the match at 4 – 4, just before the regulation whistle.
The deadlock sent the match into extra time, where Johnson (90’+4’) gave his team the lead once more. However, it was Daniels (116’) with the second equaliser as he completed a brace and sent the showdown into a penalty shootout.
In the other match, Region 9’s Champion, St. Ignatius, continued to produce one impressive performance after another as they trounced Waramuri Top 3 – 1 to advance.
The two teams battled to a goalless first half despite both threatening to take first blood on numerous occasions, but the second half was a different ball game.
A goal each from St. Ignatius’ Romel Ernest (52’) and Morgan Taruma (55′) created some cushion between the sides but Danesh Williams’ 68th minute goal for the opposition kept the eventual winner on their toes.
Ernest returned to put the victory beyond doubt with a goal in the 75th minute that was backed with some resolute defending.
Meanwhile, this edition’s organiser, the Petra Organisation, has announced a switch in venue for the finale. Originally, the culmination was billed for the Edinburgh Facility on the West Coast of Demerara but will now take place at the MoE Ground on Carifesta Avenue.
https://www.youtube.com/live/hEfRr94XVqo?feature=share
Them pumping 600,000 daily and telling Guyana 400,000.
Aug 11, 2023…Double gold for wonder girl, Tianna Springer By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer delivered an electrifying performance in...
Aug 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Kaieteur News – City Hall is now said to be cash-strapped. But this has been the City’s state of affairs for decades.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No one should yet be pouring champagne to celebrate the announcement by the U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]