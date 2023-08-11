Bystander shot dead, another injured during fight over property at West Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – A bystander was shot dead on Thursday afternoon and another injured while they were spectators of a property dispute between a group of men in a pick-up and a soldier at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Dead is Dexter Horsham, a 43-year-old construction worker and wounded is Corwyne Abraham, a 38-year-old taxi driver from Charlestown. The shooting, according to police took place around 16:50 hrs.

Investigators said that the soldier, Private Ezekiel Subhan, 25, told them that he was at home with his common-law wife when he heard someone knocking at his door and calling out for “inside”.

He looked outside from his front door and was reportedly confronted by a man telling to him evict the property.

“The man claimed that he bought the house from his (Subhan’s) great-uncle. However, Subhan told the man that he was not going anywhere and that he should get the police involved since he did not come with a document of ownership for the property”, police said.

His response led to an argument and six other men reportedly exited a black pick-up vehicle, GLL 7950, parked on the street close to Subhan’s house and entered the yard.

The soldier claimed that the men were aggressive and rushed at him.

By this time, a crowd had gathered to witness the commotion and among them were Horsham and Abraham.

While they watched on, a fight ensued between the soldier and the men. One of the men reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired off three rounds.

Horsham and Abraham were hit and the men retreated to their pick-up and drove off.

The victims were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where Dexter Horsham was pronounced dead. He had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the back.

Meanwhile, Abraham remains hospitalized and according to police, his condition is listed as stable.

The suspects were reportedly followed by an eyewitness in her vehicle after they drove off and she managed to record the licence plate number.

That information was passed on to police and they found the car abandoned in a yard at Aubrey Barker Road and National Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Contact was made with the occupant of the said address, Delon Bart, a 32-year-old businessman and he told the investigators that an individual by the name of Majesty Fernandes owns the vehicle but does not live there. He disclosed, however, that the property is owned by a relative of Fernandes.

Bart claimed that he left home around 07:00hrs Thursday for work, and returned around 20:30hrs to find the police there.

He said that he did not give Fernandes permission to park his vehicle in the yard, did not see him for the day or know of his whereabouts.

The vehicle was confiscated and investigations are ongoing.