Bandits captured after robbing security guard of jewellery

– captured after shooting at police

Kaieteur News – Three bandits were captured and a fourth remains on run after they robbed a 42-year-old Sherriff Security guard at gunpoint on Wednesday night at Craig Old Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to police, the bandits robbed the security guard around 23:00hrs of one-point of diamond worth $200,000 along with his $156,000 gold chain. They also took away a briefcase containing his passport and birth certificate and relieved him of three Samsung cell phones valued at $43, 000, $32,000, and $26,000 respectively.

Police disclosed that the victim was walking along the road when four men in a silver-grey motor vehicle drove-up alongside him and stopped. The men came out of the vehicle, and one placed a handgun to his head while relieving him of his belongings.

They then reportedly made good their escape in a car bearing registration number PAB 9592.

A report was made to police and it did not take long before ranks caught up with them.

“Acting on information received, ranks from the Golden Grove Police Station intercepted a silver-grey motor vehicle bearing registration number PAB 9592. Four men exited the vehicle, and the suspect with the gun discharged several rounds towards the police and made good his escape,” police stated.

The other three bandits were not so lucky and were nabbed by the policemen. They were identified as 24-year-old Andy Budhan, 29-year-old Daniel Singh and a 23-year-old Michael Patraj, all residents of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The ranks also recovered all of the stolen items and took possession of their car.

Police Commander of the East Bank Demerara district, Mahendra Singh, praised the ranks for their success in capturing the suspects and recovering the stolen items. He said that it was their swift access that led to arrests of the suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.