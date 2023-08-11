Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Aug 11, 2023 Sports

AMBC Elite, Youth & Junior American Boxing C/ships…

– Allicock secures bronze

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam bettered his AMBC Elite, Youth & Junior American Boxing Championships record when he finished with a Silver medal in this year’s tournament in Cali, Colombia.

Desmond Amsterdam (KS file photo)

Keevin Allicock (KS file photo)

Competing in the finale of the Men’s Elite 75 – 80KG Light Heavy weight class, Amsterdam lost to Canada’s Keven Beauséjour.

Amsterdam is half of the two-member team, which includes Keevin Allicock, that competed at the Championships. Unfortunately, Allicock’s campaign ended in the semifinal round and he was also awarded a bronze in the 54 – 57KG Feather Weight Class.

Meanwhile, both boxers have gained qualification to the Pan American Games, which is slated to take place from October 20 to November 5, in Chile, at the La Reina Community Sports Center.

The Pan American Games is the first direct qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In 2022, Amsterdam competed in the middleweight division at the Elite Continental Championships and was the lone pugilist of the three-man Guyanese team to cop a medal at the prestigious event.

The Guyana Boxing Association’s boxer of the year secured a bronze medal after defeating Venezuela’s Eldric Sella on his way to the semifinal, where he lost and as a result, shared third place in the event that was hosted in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

