Alleged killer caught eight months after murder at Lusignan

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday captured an alleged killer eight months after he allegedly murdered a father of three along the Lusignan Prison Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Guyana Police Force identified the suspect as a 22-year-old fisherman; Suraj Jandar called “Flowery” of Lusignan Pasture, ECD. Jandar was on Thursday charged with the murder of Delon Hendricks, a 27-year-old man who was murdered on November 6, 2022.

Janbar appeared at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was remanded to prison until October 2, 2023.

The fisherman was captured eight months after Hendricks’ bloodied body was found by an alert man living along the Lusignan Prison Road. Police at the time had received a cloudy footage from a nearby security camera of his killing but because of the poor quality of the video, detectives were left clueless about the mystery killer.

The footage showed the mystery killer knocking Hendricks off his bicycle moments after he left a pool shop in Lusignan. The individual was clearly seen stabbing Hendricks before running away, but the quality of the footage was not good enough to identify the person.

Police however, were positive that the motive behind Hendricks’ death was robbery. Hendricks was reportedly attacked after winning cash from a Superbet outlet at the pool shop. His relatives believed that the killer might have been in the pool shop that evening, where Hendricks was last seen alive drinking Guinness with friends and playing Superbet games.

Hendricks is the third person to be murdered in his family. His uncles were brutally murdered years ago and their murders remain unsolved.