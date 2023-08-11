Alleged killer caught eight months after murder at Lusignan  

Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
By Shervin Belgrave
Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday captured an alleged killer eight months after he allegedly murdered a father of three along the Lusignan Prison Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The Guyana Police Force identified the suspect as a 22-year-old fisherman; Suraj Jandar called “Flowery” of Lusignan Pasture, ECD. Jandar was on Thursday charged with the murder of Delon Hendricks, a 27-year-old man who was murdered on November 6, 2022.
Janbar appeared at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was remanded to prison until October 2, 2023.
The fisherman was captured eight months after Hendricks’ bloodied body was found by an alert man living along the Lusignan Prison Road. Police at the time had received a cloudy footage from a nearby security camera of his killing but because of the poor quality of the video, detectives were left clueless about the mystery killer.
The footage showed the mystery killer knocking Hendricks off his bicycle moments after he left a pool shop in Lusignan. The individual was clearly seen stabbing Hendricks before running away, but the quality of the footage was not good enough to identify the person.
Police however, were positive that the motive behind Hendricks’ death was robbery. Hendricks was reportedly attacked after winning cash from a Superbet outlet at the pool shop. His relatives believed that the killer might have been in the pool shop that evening, where Hendricks was last seen alive drinking Guinness with friends and playing Superbet games.
Hendricks is the third person to be murdered in his family. His uncles were brutally murdered years ago and their murders remain unsolved.
Them pumping 600,000 daily and telling Guyana 400,000.
Aug 11, 2023…Double gold for wonder girl, Tianna Springer By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer delivered an electrifying performance in...
Aug 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Kaieteur News – City Hall is now said to be cash-strapped. But this has been the City’s state of affairs for decades.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No one should yet be pouring champagne to celebrate the announcement by the U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]