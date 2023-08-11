Latest update August 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Alleged killer caught eight months after murder at Lusignan  

Aug 11, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Police on Tuesday captured an alleged killer eight months after he allegedly murdered a father of three along the Lusignan Prison Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Murdered: Delon Hendricks

Murdered: Delon Hendricks

Remanded for Hendricks’ killing, Suraj Jandar

Remanded for Hendricks’ killing, Suraj Jandar

The Guyana Police Force identified the suspect as a 22-year-old fisherman; Suraj Jandar called “Flowery” of Lusignan Pasture, ECD.  Jandar was on Thursday charged with the murder of Delon Hendricks, a 27-year-old man who was murdered on November 6, 2022.

Janbar appeared at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was remanded to prison until October 2, 2023.

The fisherman was captured eight months after Hendricks’ bloodied body was found by an alert man living along the Lusignan Prison Road. Police at the time had received a cloudy footage from a nearby security camera of his killing but because of the poor quality of the video, detectives were left clueless about the mystery killer.

The footage showed the mystery killer knocking Hendricks off his bicycle moments after he left a pool shop in Lusignan. The individual was clearly seen stabbing Hendricks before running away, but the quality of the footage was not good enough to identify the person.

Police however, were positive that the motive behind Hendricks’ death was robbery.  Hendricks was reportedly attacked after winning cash from a Superbet outlet at the pool shop. His relatives believed that the killer might have been in the pool shop that evening, where Hendricks was last seen alive drinking Guinness with friends and playing Superbet games.

Hendricks is the third person to be murdered in his family. His uncles were brutally murdered years ago and their murders remain unsolved.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Special Guest Kevin Smith| 9th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Them pumping 600,000 daily and telling Guyana 400,000.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Guyana shatters CYG 4x400m mixed relay record!

Aug 11, 2023

…Double gold for wonder girl, Tianna Springer By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer delivered an electrifying performance in...
Read More
Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Carmel and St. Ignatius battle for the crown

Aug 11, 2023

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and Senior’s Athletic c/ship

AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and...

Aug 11, 2023

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Amsterdam cops Light Heavy Silver medal

Aug 11, 2023

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward from sponsor of 50 miles cycle road race in Berbice

Cyclist Jeremiah Joseph receives special reward...

Aug 11, 2023

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB Academy, return of cricket for developing its 4 national U13 players

ECB Chairman of Cricket Competitions lauds GCB...

Aug 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]