AAG addresses cancelation of both Youth and Senior’s Athletic c/ship

Kaieteur Sports – In a significant update, the Guyana Athletic Association (AAG) held a concise media briefing yesterday at the National Racquet Centre. The purpose of this gathering was to address the pivotal factors that led to the unfortunate cancellation of both the Senior’s championship and the Youth and Junior’s athletic championships, originally slated for June and July.

Leading the press conference were several prominent figures within the AAG. Acting President Sheryl Hermonstine, General Secretary James Cole, First Vice President Keith Campbell, Vice President Nial Stanton, Competition Secretary Kenisha Headley, and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee Tyrone Smith took the forefront in presenting the information.

The core focus of the press conference revolved around the rationale behind the regrettable cancellation of these crucial sporting events. According to Tyrone Smith, Chairman of the LOC, the decision to cancel the Senior’s and Youth and Junior’s championships initially arose due to issues concerning timing and the unavailability of the National Track and Field Centre (Leonora), which was undergoing necessary repairs. In response, the AAG made an immediate plea to utilize the National Stadium at Providence; however, this option had to be discarded due to India’s West Indies tour overlapping with the proposed dates.

Subsequently, the championship was rescheduled to take place at the Police Sports Club ground from August 11-13. The association made an official visit to the venue last Friday, according to Smith, they observed that sections of the venue’s track was adversely affected by the soft turf and unevenness caused by the inclement weather during the May/June rainy season. The feasibility of relocating the event to the track in Linden was raised, but Smith clarified that this was not a viable alternative as the track in Linden lacked approval from the International Amateur Athletics Federation.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of these championships, the AAG remains committed to providing athletes with the opportunity to compete on the international stage, as Guyana continues to see notable achievements in the athletic realm. More so, Emanuel Archibald and Aliyah Abrams, Guyanese athletes, are poised to participate in the forthcoming World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled for August 19 to 27. While our youth athletes continue to experience commendable success in the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.