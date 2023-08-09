Latest update August 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Van Lange to serve as Brand Ambassador for Leading Edge Sports Store

Aug 09, 2023 Sports

Proprietor of the Leading Edge Sports Store Christopher Barnwell (right) with National U17 cricketer Jonathan Van Lange at the signing on Monday.

Kaieteur Sports – In a notable development, Jonathon Van Lange, a promising youth cricketer and member of the National Under-17 team, expressed his enthusiasm on Monday for assuming the role of the latest Brand Ambassador for the distinguished Leading Edge Sports Store. This establishment, owned by former National Cricketer Christopher Barnwell, warmly welcomed Van Lange into its fold during a modest signing event held at the entity’s Regent Multicomplex Mall location.

Renowned for his remarkable skills as an all-rounder in the U17 division, the prominent Van Lange conveyed his sincere appreciation for the opportunity extended to him by Barnwell.

He conveyed his commitment to serve as an outstanding ambassador both on and off the cricket field. As he embarks on this ambassadorial role, Van Lange vows to uphold the values and ethos of Leading Edge Sports Store.

Christopher Barnwell, the proprietor of Leading Edge establishment, shared his sentiments during the signing ceremony. Expressing his pleasure at having Van Lange join his brand, Barnwell, a former West Indies cricketer who had six T20 Internationals appearance, emphasized the vital importance of discipline and hard work in shaping an athlete’s path to success.

In his view, the 16-year-old Van Lange epitomizes these virtues, making him an impeccable representation of the brand’s core values.

Barnwell extended words of encouragement to Van Lange, urging him to remain grounded as he continues to shine in the world of cricket. The mentorship and guidance offered by Barnwell are anticipated to play a significant role in Van Lange’s journey as both a cricketer and a representative of Leading Edge.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 4th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo selling out Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Wonder girl Springer wins Guyana’s first Commonwealth Youth Games gold

Wonder girl Springer wins Guyana’s first Commonwealth Youth Games...

Aug 09, 2023

…Silver for Malachi Austin, Bronze for Narissa McPherson  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana enjoyed a veritable deluge of medals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on the second day of...
Read More
India cruise to 7 wicket win after Suryakumar 83

India cruise to 7 wicket win after Suryakumar 83

Aug 09, 2023

Amsterdam advances to final

Amsterdam advances to final

Aug 09, 2023

James and Samuels shine in ACDA Foundation Emancipation Day Football competition

James and Samuels shine in ACDA Foundation...

Aug 09, 2023

1st Family Basketball Jamboree set to ignite Tuschen on August 27

1st Family Basketball Jamboree set to ignite...

Aug 09, 2023

Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

Aug 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]