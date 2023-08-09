Van Lange to serve as Brand Ambassador for Leading Edge Sports Store

Kaieteur Sports – In a notable development, Jonathon Van Lange, a promising youth cricketer and member of the National Under-17 team, expressed his enthusiasm on Monday for assuming the role of the latest Brand Ambassador for the distinguished Leading Edge Sports Store. This establishment, owned by former National Cricketer Christopher Barnwell, warmly welcomed Van Lange into its fold during a modest signing event held at the entity’s Regent Multicomplex Mall location.

Renowned for his remarkable skills as an all-rounder in the U17 division, the prominent Van Lange conveyed his sincere appreciation for the opportunity extended to him by Barnwell.

He conveyed his commitment to serve as an outstanding ambassador both on and off the cricket field. As he embarks on this ambassadorial role, Van Lange vows to uphold the values and ethos of Leading Edge Sports Store.

Christopher Barnwell, the proprietor of Leading Edge establishment, shared his sentiments during the signing ceremony. Expressing his pleasure at having Van Lange join his brand, Barnwell, a former West Indies cricketer who had six T20 Internationals appearance, emphasized the vital importance of discipline and hard work in shaping an athlete’s path to success.

In his view, the 16-year-old Van Lange epitomizes these virtues, making him an impeccable representation of the brand’s core values.

Barnwell extended words of encouragement to Van Lange, urging him to remain grounded as he continues to shine in the world of cricket. The mentorship and guidance offered by Barnwell are anticipated to play a significant role in Van Lange’s journey as both a cricketer and a representative of Leading Edge.