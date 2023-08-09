Latest update August 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Two brothers die in Moblissa house fire

Aug 09, 2023 News

Six-year-old Demario Skellekie and his 3-year-old brother, Debron Skellekie

Kaieteur News – Two brothers, ages 6 and 3, died in a fire at Moblissa, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway on Tuesday. Dead are 6-year-old Demario Skellekie and his 3-year-old brother, Debron Skellekie.

According to information received, the boys were home alone when a fire started at their wooden home.  Their mother was reportedly vending but returned while the fire was destroying the house.

Attempts to save the children were futile.

The woman is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Tuesday told Kaieteur News that it is investigating the deadly fire.

The debris from the destroyed Moblissa house (News Room Photo)

