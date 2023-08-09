Roshan Gaffoor spearheads Cotton Tree to championship honours over Achievers B

BCB/Dave West Indian Imports 40 Overs West Berbice final

Kaieteur Sports – Cotton Tree Cricket Club won their first cricket tournament organised by the Berbice Cricket Board in twelve years when they easily defeated Achievers B by 114 runs in the final of the Dave West Indian Imports 40 over second division tournament. Playing in front of a sizeable crowd at the Cotton Tree Ground, the home team was spearheaded by a brilliant all round effort by their captain Roshan Gaffoor who was named man of the final.

Winning the toss and batting first, Cotton Tree were given a solid opening stand of forty one runs by openers D. Harrynarine and Nick Ramsaroop in five overs before the latter was dismissed by the run out route for 17. They were eventually bowled out for a healthy 214 in the 38th over. Abdool Subhan top scored with 54 with four sixes and two boundaries and received support from Roshan Gaffoor with 37, Fawaz Gaffoor 25, Harrynarine 21 and Nashad Gaffoor 16. Bowling for the visitors Leon Andrews took two wickets for 23, S. Ramsammy 2 for 30 and M. Reymond 2 for 38.

Needing to score 215 from their allotted forty overs, Achievers B got off to a terrible start as they stumbled to 18 for 5 in the 6th over with some very bad batting. It took some positive batting by Leon Andrews and M. Reymond to lead them to a respectable score. The pair added 67 for the sixth wicket before Andrews threw away his wicket, caught by Subhan off the bowling of Roshan Gaffoor for 20. Reymond soon followed for 47 which included four maximums and two boundaries. Achievers were eventually dismissed for 100 in 19 overs. Gaffoor completed a great all round performance by claiming five wickets for 14 runs, while Nashad Gaffoor and Abdool Subhan took 2 wickets apiece for 16 and 14 runs respectively.

BCB President Hilbert Foster congratulated the Cotton Tree team on been crowned champions and hailed the outstanding work of the club under the leadership of Roshan Gaffoor, who he described as a role model administrator. Special mention was made of the club’s involvement in the promotion of junior cricket at the under13 to under19 level.

Foster committed to assisting the development of cricket in the West Berbice area and announced that two more second division tournaments would be played shortly. They are the Jaffarally 20/20 and the Lalsa Construction 20/20 for teams in the area. President of the West Berbice Cricket Association also congratulated the champions and hailed the hard work of the BCB in promoting the game in Region five.

Special thanks were also expressed to Dave Narine of Dave West Indian Imports for their sponsorship of the tournament. Dave West Indian Imports is based in New York, USA. The tournament involves five different championships in the Berbice River, West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne areas and then the five different champions would clash for the overall Berbice title.